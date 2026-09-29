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Overnight construction to affect traffic on Geneva Road in Orem

Posted - Sept. 29, 2026 at 5:09 p.m.

 
Starting Tuesday night, there will be overnight flagging on Geneva Road in Orem.

Starting Tuesday night, there will be overnight flagging on Geneva Road in Orem. (Utah Department of Transportation)

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OREM — Utah County drivers should expect some overnight road construction this week that may impact their drive.

Starting at 10 p.m. Tuesday, there will be overnight flagging on Geneva Road in Orem. It will run until 6 a.m., then repeat on Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

Drivers should be prepared to slow down and stop for the flaggers.

Once completed, the Utah Department of Transportation's Geneva Road project will result in a wider road from University Parkway to 1450 South.

Construction is expected to wrap up by the end of this year.

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