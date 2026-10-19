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1 hospitalized with serious injuries in I-15 crash near St. George

UPDATED - Oct. 19, 2026 at 9:17 p.m. | Posted - Oct. 19, 2026 at 8:26 p.m.

Devin OldroydKSL
 
Police lights are pictured. An accident involving a semi-truck closed multiple lanes of I-15 near St. George Monday night.

Police lights are pictured. An accident involving a semi-truck closed multiple lanes of I-15 near St. George Monday night. (Yevhen Prozhyrko, Shutterstock)

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ST. GEORGE — One person was hospitalized after an accident involving a car and a semi-truck on Interstate 15 near St. George Monday night.

Lt. Zach Randall with the Utah Highway Patrol said the accident began as a car changed lanes due to another vehicle merging. The car then struck a semi-truck and became pinned.

Randall said the driver and sole occupant of the car was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening but serious injuries.

All lanes of northbound I-15 near the Virgin River were temporarily shut down due to the crash. Randall said a few lanes of traffic have since reopened. Traffic was being diverted at exit 4 to Brigham Road in Saint George.

At this time, authorities have not said if the driver of the semi-truck was injured.

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