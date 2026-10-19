1 hospitalized with serious injuries in I-15 crash near St. George

ST. GEORGE — One person was hospitalized after an accident involving a car and a semi-truck on Interstate 15 near St. George Monday night.

Lt. Zach Randall with the Utah Highway Patrol said the accident began as a car changed lanes due to another vehicle merging. The car then struck a semi-truck and became pinned.

Randall said the driver and sole occupant of the car was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening but serious injuries.

All lanes of northbound I-15 near the Virgin River were temporarily shut down due to the crash. Randall said a few lanes of traffic have since reopened. Traffic was being diverted at exit 4 to Brigham Road in Saint George.

At this time, authorities have not said if the driver of the semi-truck was injured.