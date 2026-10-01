You can break the cycle. 4 steps to becoming the transition person for your family

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SALT LAKE CITY — It's a phrase that describes someone who acts as a family bridge to something better. So, are you the "transition person" for your family in this generation?

Dr. Matt Townsend said that every single person passes something down to the next generation. One person can break a pattern, a habit or a way of life that has been repeated for generations. He shared how to be that person for your family.

Take the Wheel of Your Life

See & Feel the Future You're Fighting For

Break Automatic Thought Loops That Keep You Stuck

Build Your Ideal Transition Team

Find more advice from Dr. Matt Townsend at matttownsend.com.