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This non-profit is rescuing animals from across the country, and you can adopt them

By Lauren Tippetts, KSL | Posted - Aug. 28, 2026 at 12:27 p.m.

 
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SALT LAKE CITY — A new Utah non-profit is saving the lives of animals from across the country through its foster-care system along the Wasatch Front. Tail Wags Rescue has been operating for almost two months. Last weekend, it rescued 114 dogs from euthanasia lists and has already helped dozens get adopted. Many of these animals were picked up from a New Mexico shelter with a high kill rate and brought to Utah.

Christina Baldassari of Tail Wags Rescue shared what inspired the non-profit and its mission.

"Dog Splash" adoption event

  • Saturday, Sept. 12th
  • 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
  • Clearfield Aquatic and Fitness Center

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