This extreme heat calls for more than just water. 3 ways to stay healthy in record temperatures

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — We may be mentally almost used to these hot temperatures, but our bodies are not. KSL Medical Contributor Phil Cowley shared a few key reminders about staying healthy as the summer keeps heating up.

Water May Not Be Enough

"If you start to feel thirsty, it's already too late," Cowley said.

We usually rely on thirst as a signal that we need water, but by then you're already dehydrated.

"We have a dry heat," Cowley explained. "You don't recognize the heat's hit you until it's almost too late."

Our sweat evaporates so quickly, we often don't realize how much fluid we're losing.

"We lose so much more water so rapidly that people aren't paying attention until it's too late," he explained.

Talk to Your Healthcare Provider About Medications

Extreme heat affects everyone, but it can be especially dangerous for people with existing health conditions and those taking certain medications.

"It especially hits the ones that are already somewhat unhealthy to begin with," Cowley explained.

Conditions that are usually manageable in cooler weather can become more serious in prolonged heat.

"People that have a little bit of heart problems now have a lot of heart problems," he said.

He also sees more issues with swelling and fluid retention.

"There's a lot of medications that make it substantially worse," Cowley noted.

Over-the-counter pain relievers like ibuprofen, naproxen, and aspirin can be especially hard on the kidneys when you're dehydrated. They make it harder for the body to regulate fluids and electrolytes, amplifying heat-related problems.

Allergy medications, certain prescription medications and mental health medications can also increase heat-related risks. SSRIs and hormonal medications can change how you experience temperature and heat.

"There's a lot of heart medications like amlodipine and nifedipine that work really poorly when there's high heat," Cowley explained.

If you're taking any of these types of medications, be especially proactive about hydration and limiting heat exposure. He also said to talk to your doctor or pharmacist about the medications you're taking before a heat emergency arises. Knowing how heat interacts with your medications can help you prevent complications before you see symptoms.

Know the Warning Signs of Heat Illness

The signs of heat-related illness don't show up all at once. The body sends warning signals before things get serious.

"When you feel fatigued, dizzy, drowsy, you're feeling a little bit out of it, that's a huge sign that you've crossed too far," Cowley explained. "Your body is working harder now."

Swelling is also a sign that your body is struggling to regulate itself. As your blood vessels dilate and swelling increases, the heart and lungs have to work harder too. That's why even symptoms that seem minor need attention when temperatures are extreme.

You might assume you'd continue to get hotter as heat illness gets worse, but Cowley said it's actually the opposite.

"When I've had the scouts out in the middle of nowhere and somebody says, 'Oh, I'm not hot anymore. I started actually cooling down,' that's when you know you're in real danger," he explained.

That can actually mean that the body's cooling system is starting to fail.

"If you're, 'I'm so hot I can't stand it,' to, 'I'm good,' you better be heading to a doctor's office," Cowley emphasized.

It's similar to what can happen in extreme cold exposure where people eventually stop feeling the cold, even though they're still in a dangerous health situation.

As heat illness progresses, more warning signs show up.

"When your skin gets hot to the touch and when you come out of the sun it won't stop being hot," Cowley explained.

It gets more serious when sweating suddenly stops. The body's ability to sweat is its main cooling mechanism. If that process stops while you're still in the heat, it's a sign something is wrong.

"If you've quit sweating, you better be drinking," Cowley said.

Find more of Phil Cowley's advice on Instagram, @philsmypharmacist.

This story was adapted from a TV broadcast script using artificial intelligence. Every story, including those adapted with AI, is reviewed by a human editor before publication to ensure that KSL's editorial standards are upheld.