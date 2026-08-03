The Fresh, Farmer's Market Frittata You Could Mistake for Restaurant Quality

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

Fancy enough for a restaurant, easy enough for your kitchen. This farmer's market frittata combines the best foods and flavors of the season.

Chef Jeff Jackson shared how to level up this dish with some elevated ingredients.

Chef Jeff's Farmers Market Frittata

INGREDIENTS

8 large eggs

1/2 cup half-and-half

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1 tsp kosher salt

½ tsp pepper

6 slices thick-cut bacon, diced

2 ears fresh sweet corn, kernels removed

1 medium zucchini, small diced

1 shallot, finely diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup smoked Gouda, shredded

1/2 cup Gruyère, shredded

1 cup cherry tomatoes

Fresh basil, sliced into ribbons

Extra shaved Gruyère, for garnish

METHOD

Preheat oven to 375°F. Cook the bacon in a 10-inch cast-iron skillet until crisp. Remove with a slotted spoon, leaving about 1 tablespoon of the bacon fat in the skillet. Add the corn and cook undisturbed until lightly browned in spots. Stir, then add the zucchini and shallot and sauté until just tender. Stir in the garlic for the final 30 seconds. Whisk together the eggs, half-and-half, Dijon, salt and pepper. Stir in the smoked Gouda, Gruyère, cooked bacon and sautéed vegetables. Return the mixture to the skillet if needed and cook over medium heat for 2–3 minutes until the edges begin to set. Bake for 12–15 minutes, or until the center is just set. While the frittata bakes, quickly blister the cherry tomatoes in a hot skillet. Top the finished frittata with the blistered tomatoes, fresh basil and shaved Gruyère before slicing and serving.

Chef Jeff Tips