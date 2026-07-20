That warm, 90s wood? It's back! Here are 4 modern ways to do it in 2026

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — It's been called the most divisive wood tone of the 90s... and it's back. This design headline is catching people off guard: Honey Oak, that warm, golden, country-inspired color that used to be a kitchen cupboard staple is resurging. It's cozy, certainly nostalgic, but how is it showing up in 2026?

Designer Melissa Reynolds shared how to make warmer woods work this year. She said this comeback is part of a larger shift in design preferences.

"I think warm wood is coming back because we're kind of on the heels of, like, the modern farmhouse trend, where everything was black and white," she explained. "We're realizing we kind of need some warmth in our homes."

Whether it's honey oak or another warm wood tone, it creates a space that feels comfortable and lived-in.

Another reason we're seeing this trend now is because it's practical.

"Not everybody can afford to renovate their home every time trends change," Reynolds emphasized.

If you're already living with honey oak cabinets, trim or flooring, you can embrace it rather than trying to change it.

"We're gonna still make it look great and in this decade," she said.

Use contrasting colors in some capacity

Reynolds said one of the biggest mistakes of the 1990s was using the same wood finish everywhere.

"Everything was the same finish, cabinetry, flooring," she explained. "It was overwhelming wood."

Today we're adding contrast to break up large expanses of wood. This helps the space feel balanced and current. That contrast can come through different design elements, like paint colors, rugs, countertops and furnishings. Those simple changes help prevent the room from feeling visually heavy.

"Put in some barstools that are not wood," Reynolds suggested.

Accent with lots of texture

Beyond color, Reynolds said texture is important to help update warm wood interiors. Older honey oak spaces can sometimes feel visually heavy.

"I feel like texture adds so much softness," she explained. "It would just feel so overwhelming and in your face and heavy."

She suggested bringing in rugs, window treatments, upholstered seating and other soft materials. These pieces bring in visual contrast and making the room feel more comfortable and layered.

Add beautiful hardware and lighting

One of the easiest ways to modernize an older kitchen is by focusing on the details.

"Hardware and lighting I think is the best way to make the space feel more modern," Reynolds said.

Instead of replacing the cabinets, just upgrading the fixtures makes a huge impact.

"Switch out your hardware, switch out your lighting, and it instantly will feel more updated," she explained.

When choosing new finishes, Reynolds recommended creating contrast rather than matching the wood tones.

"I would probably steer clear of the gold," she said. "I would do black."

Warm finishes like gold can make the space feel overly monochromatic. She also suggested brushed nickel as a good accent option. These cooler finishes are more balanced while giving the room a more contemporary look.

Add color

The right color palette can completely change the way honey oak looks.

"I would do warm whites," Reynolds said. "Organic greens, moodier blues."

These colors are a fresh add while still complementing the warmth of the wood. At the same time, she said to avoid some of the shades you normally see in older interiors.

"Stay away from the '90s colors," Reynolds explained.

Some darker reds and greens can make a space feel dated. The goal is to preserve the warmth while bringing in a modern look.

Find more inspiration from Melissa Reynolds on Instagram, @brasshouseinteriors.

This story was adapted from a TV broadcast script using artificial intelligence. Every story, including those adapted with AI, is reviewed by a human editor before publication to ensure that KSL's editorial standards are upheld.