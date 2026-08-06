Prediabetic? Don't be afraid of carbs. Here are 3 other ways to improve insulin sensitivity

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — Millions of Americans are told every year that they're pre-diabetic. According to nutritionist Ali Essig, many of those people make a common mistake after hearing that diagnosis: they set out to try and avoid carbohydrates completely.

Essig said we don't have to fear carbs.

"Unfortunately, we put all carbs in the same category," she explained. "A donut and a banana is not the same thing even though they're both considered carbs."

She said protecting your blood sugar has less to do with eliminating carbohydrates and more to do with understanding how different foods affect the body.

"There's ultra-processed foods, and then there's plant foods that do contain carbohydrates, but they also come with fiber and vitamins and nutrients," Essig explained. "It just reacts differently in your body."

Whole-food carbohydrates help the body process glucose more effectively. So instead of fearing carbs, Essig said to start looking at the quality and source of them.

To explain what happens with pre-diabetes, Essig shared an analogy.

"I want you to think of insulin, it's like the key that unlocks the door," she said.

That key helps move glucose from the bloodstream into the body's cells where it can be used for energy. When someone is insulin resistant, that process is less efficient. The challenge is figuring out what's making the lock harder to open.

Essig shared three ways to improve insulin sensitivity that don't include completely cutting carbs.

Cut saturated fat intake in half

Essig said saturated fat might actually be the problem.

"Saturated fat could be the thing that's gumming up the lock," she said.

When that happens, insulin has a harder time doing its job. The solution isn't necessarily cutting out carbs. It's removing some of the obstacles that get in the way of insulin function.

"If you reduce your saturated fat intake, then the key can work more smoothly," Essig said. "Then you can open the door more easily."

Eat more fiber

If there was one nutrient Essig wishes more people focused on, it would be fiber. She shared a quick analogy for how fiber works inside the body to slow blood sugar spikes after meals.

"If you think of glucose as a car, fiber would be the brakes on the car," she explained. "We really wanna make sure that we're slowing down those blood sugar surges."

Essig said many people have been taught to think about fiber the wrong way.

"People just don't know that fiber is only found in plants," she said.

We associate fiber with bars, powders and supplements because of marketing. But Essig said the best sources are simpler.

"The best sources are gonna be from whole plant foods," she explained, "Beans, whole grains, nuts, seeds, fruits and vegetables... It's just as simply as eating an apple a day."

Move your muscles

Nutrition is only one part of the solution.

"Your muscles are the biggest parts of your body that can store and use glucose," Essig explained.

Physical activity directly affects how efficiently your body handles blood sugar. That exercise doesn't have to be intense.

"It can be as simple as going for a 10-minute walk before or after every single meal," she said.

Find more health advice from Ali Essig on Instagram, @plantwhys.

This story was adapted from a TV broadcast script using artificial intelligence. Every story, including those adapted with AI, is reviewed by a human editor before publication to ensure that KSL's editorial standards are upheld.