It's not too late to save for the holidays! Here are 4 steps to help you start today

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SALT LAKE CITY — The stores are already hanging it over our heads and the commercials will be coming soon. The holidays are sneaking up, and if you haven't started saving, it's not too late!

Financial expert Amanda Christensen, with USU Extension, said you just need a plan for the time you have left.

Figure out what the holidays will cost

Set a spending limit and work backward

Give your holiday savings its own place

Look for small ways to find extra money

Find more advice from Amanda Christensen at utahmoneymatters.org, or on Instagram, @utahmoneymatters.