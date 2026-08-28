It's not too late to save for the holidays! Here are 4 steps to help you start today

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SALT LAKE CITY — The stores are already hanging it over our heads and the commercials will be coming soon. The holidays are sneaking up, and if you haven't started saving, it's not too late!
Financial expert Amanda Christensen, with USU Extension, said you just need a plan for the time you have left.
Figure out what the holidays will cost
Set a spending limit and work backward
Give your holiday savings its own place
Look for small ways to find extra money
Find more advice from Amanda Christensen at utahmoneymatters.org, or on Instagram, @utahmoneymatters.
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