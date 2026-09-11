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If you've never grown vegetables before, you should start with garlic. Here's how...

By Lauren Tippetts, KSL | Posted - Sept. 11, 2026 at 11:53 a.m.

 
If it's one of those things you've always wanted to do, there's one obvious place to start.

If it's one of those things you've always wanted to do, there's one obvious place to start.

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SALT LAKE CITY — If it's one of those things you've always wanted to do, there's one obvious place to start. If you've never grown vegetables before, you should start with garlic.

Jessica Berrett said a few minutes of garden work now will give you homegrown garlic next summer!

Plant Now, Harvest This Fall

  • Lettuce
  • Spinach
  • Arugula
  • Radishes

Makes Garlic so Easy

  • Very little work, big payoff
  • One clove grows into an entire head of garlic
  • No seed starting, staking, or complicated maintenance

How to Plant

Choose garlic intended for planting

Break the bulb into individual cloves just before planting

Plant two inches deep and six inches apart

Plant pointy end up, root end down

Place in a sunny location with well-drained soil

Add a layer of mulch for winter protection if desired

Rotate locations in the garden

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Lauren Tippetts

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