If you've never grown vegetables before, you should start with garlic. Here's how...

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SALT LAKE CITY — If it's one of those things you've always wanted to do, there's one obvious place to start. If you've never grown vegetables before, you should start with garlic.
Jessica Berrett said a few minutes of garden work now will give you homegrown garlic next summer!
Plant Now, Harvest This Fall
- Lettuce
- Spinach
- Arugula
- Radishes
Makes Garlic so Easy
- Very little work, big payoff
- One clove grows into an entire head of garlic
- No seed starting, staking, or complicated maintenance
How to Plant
Choose garlic intended for planting
Break the bulb into individual cloves just before planting
Plant two inches deep and six inches apart
Plant pointy end up, root end down
Place in a sunny location with well-drained soil
Add a layer of mulch for winter protection if desired
Rotate locations in the garden
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