Identity: Why it matters for kids in sports more than you think

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SALT LAKE CITY — School is starting, sports are ramping up and for a lot of kids, and honestly parents, the pressure is already building.

Mental performance coach Lorrine Headrick works with students and athletes of all ages. She said the difference between a kid who crumbles under pressure and one who rises comes down to something most families never talk about: identity.

Their identity is their performance

Don't make wins or losses about you

Ask one less question

Finish the sentence: "I am _______ and I am ___\."

Can they name who they are beyond the sport or the grade?

Who your child is matters more than what they do