Fall seasonal menus are out now! Our producer picked the best snacks and drinks to try

Estimated read time: Less than a minute
SALT LAKE CITY — For the last few weeks, we've been saying the same thing: summer went by way too fast. But instead of wishing it were still August, it's time to embrace September because it just might be the best month of the year here in Utah.
KSL Lifestyle Contributor Mindy Dunyon shared three reasons to celebrate the arrival of September!
FALL DRINKS
Starbucks
Iced Pumpkin Cream Matcha
Iced Chaider: chai + strawberry açaí flavors, served over ice
Iced Banana Bread Latte
Iced Banana Bread Chai
Dutch Bros
Autumn Berry: a mix of pomegranate, orange and peach topped with mixed berry fruit
Caramel Pumpkin Brulee: pumpkin, salted caramel, pumpkin drizzle
Cookie Butter: cookie butter flavor and swirl finished with cookie butter drizzle
FALL SNACKS
Trader Joes
Pumpkin Spice Mini Sheet Cake
Apple Cider Donuts
Pumpkin Caramel Kringle
Pumpkin Spiced Pumpkin Seeds
Autumn Harvest Sweet & Salty Snack Mix
FALL EVENTS
Hurricane Peach Days: September 3-5
College Football Season Openers: September 3-5
Utah Utes football opener: September 3
BYU season opener: September 5
Utah State season opener: September 5
Swiss Days: September 4-5, Midway
Utah State Fair: September 10-20
Oktoberfest: September 19 to October 4