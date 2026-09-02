News  / 

Fall seasonal menus are out now! Our producer picked the best snacks and drinks to try

By Lauren Tippetts, KSL | Posted - Sept. 2, 2026 at 12:34 p.m.

 
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SALT LAKE CITY — For the last few weeks, we've been saying the same thing: summer went by way too fast. But instead of wishing it were still August, it's time to embrace September because it just might be the best month of the year here in Utah.

KSL Lifestyle Contributor Mindy Dunyon shared three reasons to celebrate the arrival of September!

FALL DRINKS

Starbucks

Iced Pumpkin Cream Matcha

Iced Chaider: chai + strawberry açaí flavors, served over ice

Iced Banana Bread Latte

Iced Banana Bread Chai

Dutch Bros

Autumn Berry: a mix of pomegranate, orange and peach topped with mixed berry fruit

Caramel Pumpkin Brulee: pumpkin, salted caramel, pumpkin drizzle

Cookie Butter: cookie butter flavor and swirl finished with cookie butter drizzle

FALL SNACKS

Trader Joes

Pumpkin Spice Mini Sheet Cake

Apple Cider Donuts

Pumpkin Caramel Kringle

Pumpkin Spiced Pumpkin Seeds

Autumn Harvest Sweet & Salty Snack Mix

FALL EVENTS

Hurricane Peach Days: September 3-5

College Football Season Openers: September 3-5

Utah Utes football opener: September 3

BYU season opener: September 5

Utah State season opener: September 5

Swiss Days: September 4-5, Midway

Utah State Fair: September 10-20

Oktoberfest: September 19 to October 4

Most recent News stories

Lauren Tippetts
KSL.com Beyond Business
KSL.com Beyond Series

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  