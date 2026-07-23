A Utah native is on this season of 'Pit Masters!' Here's her recipe for honey lemon shrimp kabobs

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — A new Food Network show is bringing the heat! Pit Masters premiered last week. It's a high-pressure cooking competition filmed in Southern Utah that challenges contestants to cook outdoors around the clock, and we get to celebrate a Utah face in that grilling group.

Susie Bulloch is a St. George native who we've cooked with many times, and now we get to cheer her on as a contestant! She said the experience tested even seasoned outdoor cooks.

"This was a gauntlet of food," she said.

The competition exposed contestants less familiar with the area to unpredictable conditions like altitude, temperature swings and cooking outdoors. Bulloch said she may have enjoyed some home-field advantage, but the competition was still far from easy.

"We're already used to cooking outdoors. We grew up cooking outside, Dutch oven cooking, campfire cooking, all of that," she explained. "They had us on set 24 hours a day, and it was challenge after challenge."

She emphasized that viewers are seeing the real experience on screen.

"There is no breaks, and that is real. You see on camera what we're experiencing real time, fatigue, all of that," Bulloch explained.

The show also pushed Bulloch to expand her skills. The nonstop format requires contestants to adapt quickly when new challenges are introduced right after eliminations.

"It was so much fun, and it really pushed me to cook new ways," she said.

Bulloch also shared one of her favorite summer recipes: honey lemon grilled shrimp.

"When it's summer and it's hot and you wanna grill outside but you don't want it to take a long time, this is like a 10-minute recipe," she said.

INGREDIENTS

Shrimp

Olive oil

Honey

Lemon zest and juice

Garlic

Lemon pepper

Italian parsley

"When you grill things, especially on skewers, you know when they spin on the grill and you can't get them all to flip the same?" she said. "You gotta go two prongs on shrimp... It really only takes about 6 to 10 minutes to cook."

Pit Masters airs Monday nights on Food Network and streams the following day on HBO Max.

Find more recipes from Susie Bulloch on Instagram, @heygrillhey.

This story was adapted from a TV broadcast script using artificial intelligence. Every story, including those adapted with AI, is reviewed by a human editor before publication to ensure that KSL's editorial standards are upheld.