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A solution to ongoing pain that doesn't involve medication

By Lauren Tippetts, KSL | Posted - Aug. 12, 2026 at 12:38 p.m.

 
Sometimes finding a solution starts with a personal problem. That was the case for a Utah woman dealing with ongoing pain who was looking for an alternative to medication.

Sometimes finding a solution starts with a personal problem. That was the case for a Utah woman dealing with ongoing pain who was looking for an alternative to medication. (stock.adobe.com)

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SALT LAKE CITY — Sometimes finding a solution starts with a personal problem. That was the case for a Utah woman dealing with ongoing pain who was looking for an alternative to medication. Now, she's using what she learned to help others find relief, too.

Pamela Lindquist is the founder and owner of Zelly Pure Health. She shared how Wonder Gel came about, what it is and the idea behind creating a topical product.

For more information, visit zellypurehealth.com.

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