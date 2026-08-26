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5 things to celebrate about the Utah sports scene

By Lauren Tippetts, KSL | Posted - Aug. 26, 2026 at 12:49 p.m.

 
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SALT LAKE CITY — Fall sports are firing up! With that can come stories of that outspoken sideline parent. The ultra competitive youth league. Politics or big pressure for little kids to perform.

Still, sports psychologist Dr. Tom Golightly said there is a lot to appreciate and celebrate about the Utah sports scene. He shared five characteristics of Utah sports, and the Utah sports scene, that we can be proud of.

Many Opportunities

All the Levels of Play

Volunteer Spirit

Local Facilities

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