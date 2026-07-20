4 pro women's sports teams that call Utah home

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — When the Utah Lady Vipers won the Women's National Championship last year, a lot of people were surprised to learn we even have a women's professional rugby team in Utah. It raises an interesting question: what other women's sports teams call the Beehive State home?

Amy Donaldson is a sports lover and sports reporter with KSL Podcasts. She described the pro women's sports scene in Utah and shared four teams to keep your eye on.

The Vipers

All-Women's Rugby Club (2025 Women's D1 National Champs)

The Utah Vipers are a Division I women's rugby club founded to give players a competitive option after graduating from youth and high school programs. The organization now includes two levels of play, with the Vipers competing at the top club level and the Slugs serving as a Division II team.

League One Volleyball

LOVB Utah brings professional women's volleyball to the state and plays its home matches at Salt Lake Community College. The league provides young athletes with the opportunity to watch professional volleyball up close while helping expand visibility for women's sports.

Utah Talons

Pro Women's Softball Team

The Utah Talons are Utah's professional women's softball team and one of the state's most successful women's franchises. The team won a league championship and returned to championship contention the next season. Their success has helped raise awareness of professional softball opportunities for women and girls throughout Utah.

Utah Wild

Utah's Pro Women's Ultimate Frisbee Team

The Utah Wild is a women's ultimate frisbee team that competes at the professional level while operating as a nonprofit organization. The team plays its home games at Judge Memorial High School. The Wild represents the continued expansion of alternative women's sports opportunities in Utah.

This story was adapted from a TV broadcast script using artificial intelligence. Every story, including those adapted with AI, is reviewed by a human editor before publication to ensure that KSL's editorial standards are upheld.