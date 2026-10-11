This sweet spot is plunging into fall with chocolate-covered goodness

IDAHO FALLS — If you love chocolate, cheesecake and cozy fall drinks, Chocolate Plunge is the place to go.

The sweet shop recently opened a new location in Idaho Falls, joining its original store in Rexburg with a menu full of chocolate-covered treats and decadent drinks.

Owner Ty Walker showed EastIdahoNews.com some of the shop's fall favorites, including its pumpkin spice hot chocolate. It's made with Reed's Dairy pumpkin milk, white chocolate, whipped cream, Biscoff and topped with toasted marshmallow fluff. Another popular option combines premium milk chocolate with salted caramel.

For dessert, customers can try pumpkin cheesecake dipped in chocolate and covered with toppings such as pumpkin Oreo crumbles and Biscoff drizzle. With 16 toppings to choose from, there are plenty of ways to customize your treat.

Chocolate Plunge recently opened a new location in Idaho Falls, joining its original store in Rexburg with a menu full of chocolate-covered treats and decadent drinks. (Photo: EastIdahoNews.com)

One favorite offering is the classic chocolate-covered strawberries, dipped in warm chocolate from the shop's flowing fountain and finished with toppings like Biscoff and toffee.

Chocolate Plunge also offers bananas, a variety of other sweet treats, and catering for business gatherings, parties and holiday events.

Chocolate Plunge recently opened a new location in Idaho Falls, joining its original store in Rexburg with a menu full of chocolate-covered treats and decadent drinks. (Photo: EastIdahoNews.com)

The Idaho Falls location is on the corner of Hitt Road and Sunnyside Road. It's open from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and until 11 p.m. on weekends. The Rexburg shop is across from Broulim's near Zions Bank.