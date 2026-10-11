Resident escapes house fire in Idaho Falls; damage estimated at $20K

IDAHO FALLS — Residents on the south side of Idaho Falls likely woke up to lights and sirens Saturday morning as firefighters hurried to contain a house fire.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department was called out to a structure fire on Daffodil Place at approximately 7:54 a.m., according to a news release from the city. Daffodil Place is on the south side of Idaho Falls, just west of Ammon.

When firefighters arrived, they found one person had escaped the burning home, the release says. But that person claimed there may be someone else inside.

"Crews searched the house, found no other occupants, and knocked down the fire, which was located in the kitchen," the release states.

It's estimated that the fire caused $20,000 in damage, the city said. The cause remained under investigation Saturday afternoon.