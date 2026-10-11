Resident escapes house fire in Idaho Falls; damage estimated at $20K

Posted - Oct. 11, 2026 at 6:29 p.m.

Jordan Ormond, East Idaho News
 
Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a Saturday morning house fire on Daffodil Place in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a Saturday morning house fire on Daffodil Place in Idaho Falls, Idaho. (EastIdahoNews.com)

Save Story

IDAHO FALLS — Residents on the south side of Idaho Falls likely woke up to lights and sirens Saturday morning as firefighters hurried to contain a house fire.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department was called out to a structure fire on Daffodil Place at approximately 7:54 a.m., according to a news release from the city. Daffodil Place is on the south side of Idaho Falls, just west of Ammon.

When firefighters arrived, they found one person had escaped the burning home, the release says. But that person claimed there may be someone else inside.

"Crews searched the house, found no other occupants, and knocked down the fire, which was located in the kitchen," the release states.

It's estimated that the fire caused $20,000 in damage, the city said. The cause remained under investigation Saturday afternoon.

Most recent Idaho stories

Related topics

IdahoPolice & Courts

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  