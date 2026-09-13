Get ready to cut loose! Center Stage Theatre adds 'Footloose' to 2027 lineup

IDAHO FALLS — More than a month after announcing its lineup for 2027, Center Stage has another surprise for eastern Idaho audiences.

The Idaho Falls theater is bringing "Footloose" to the stage next summer. It will be available on select dates from July 16 through Aug. 28, 2027.

"We are absolutely thrilled to bring Footloose to Center Stage," Chandler Dye, the theater's head of marketing, said in a news release. "There is something incredibly special about this show. It brings back so much nostalgia while still telling a story that feels incredibly relevant today. It's energetic, funny, heartfelt, and filled with music that people know and love. We cannot wait for our audiences to experience it."

The play is based on the 1984 film of the same name, starring Kevin Bacon and Lori Singer.

It tells the story of Ren McCormack, a teenager who moves from Chicago to a small town where dancing and rock music have been banned. As Ren challenges the town's strict rules, he discovers the power of friendship, family, first love and standing up for what you believe in.

The story is delivered with high-energy dancing and music that Dye said is "unforgettable." Among the show's iconic hits are the title track, "Holding Out for a Hero," "Let's Hear It for the Boy," "Almost Paradise," and "I'm Free (Heaven Helps the Man)."

Kenny Loggins' recording of "Footloose" in 1984 was well received. It spent three weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts and was later nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song. A second song from the film, "Let's Hear it for the Boy," performed by Deniece Williams, also became a No. 1 hit.

"From the opening notes to the final dance number, 'Footloose' promises to have audiences singing along, tapping their toes, and remembering exactly why these songs became classics," the news release stated.

Center Stage Theatre is also excited to welcome back Danny Hansen, a fan-favorite director and choreographer, who will bring a unique energy to the production that Dye said will give audiences plenty of reasons to "cut loose."

"We are incredibly excited to have Danny Hansen back at Center Stage," Dye said. "Danny has such a unique ability to bring energy, heart, and personality to everything he creates. 'Footloose' is a perfect opportunity for him to showcase his talent as director and choreographer. We know he is going to bring this story to life in a way that will have audiences on their feet."

The Idaho Falls theater is bringing "Footloose" to the stage next summer. It will be available on select dates from July 16 through Aug. 28, 2027. (Photo: Center Stage Theatre)

"Footloose" is just one show coming to Center Stage next year. During a black-tie event in July, the theater announced its entire season of shows. The rest of the lineup includes "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," "Les Misérables" and "Come From Away," which tells the true story of 7,000 airline passengers stranded in Gander, Newfoundland, after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

A musical version of "A Christmas Story," based on the classic film about a boy determined to get a Red Ryder BB gun for Christmas, will conclude the 2027 season.

Season passes are available now. To buy tickets or learn more, click here.