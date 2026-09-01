Young Ford's drift demos return to Wall Avenue

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

Utah is home to automotive adventures. From the Bonneville Salt Flats to the rocky terrain of Moab, the state's landscape features iconic routes and ambitious enthusiasts. Premier vehicles from manufacturers like Shelby-American, Black Widow Trucks, RTR Vehicles and Hennessey Performance are sold daily to its residents, and each day, they crave to experience a thrill behind the wheel.

Since bringing high-end vehicles to their dealerships in 2024, Young Ford has become a champion for the performance motorworks community. That's why in 2026, they'll be hosting the second installment of a staple event — their Drift Demos.

"When you work with amazing machines, you develop a responsibility to host amazing events," said Jake Talbot, general manager of Young Ford Ogden. "Last year's drift demos were action-packed and gave people a unique taste for this style of driving. We're excited to welcome people here again and burn a lot of rubber."

On Sept. 10, Young Ford Ogden will transform its lot into a high-octane playground, featuring a drift zone, signature vehicles from RTR and a team of talented driving professionals. Attendance is free, meaning all patrons can expect incredible stunts, tire smoke, a DJ, food trucks, swag giveaways and enough adrenaline to make their hearts race. That said, some lucky individuals will be able to receive even more.

Photo: Young Automotive Group

Throughout the evening, attendees will be able to enter for a chance to win a ride-along with a drifting professional. Those who make a $5 donation to the Young Automotive Group's charitable nonprofit, the Young Caring for Our Young Foundation, will receive an additional entry as well to increase their chances.

"The donation element is one of the things we're most excited about for the event," said Kory Martin, general manager of Young Ford Brigham City. "Drifting with these drivers is a transcendent experience, and all of the proceeds from extra entries go to causes that benefit families in need throughout the community."

In addition to supporting philanthropic efforts during the event, Young Ford and the Young Caring for Our Young Foundation will carry on their annual First Responder of the Year giveaway by awarding a firefighter a cost-free, one-year lease on a new Ford F-150.

The second installment of the drift demo comes during a time of change for the Young Ford dealerships. Recently, each location signed deals to carry vehicles from Hennessey Performance, adding some of the fastest cars in the world to their inventory. Throughout the event, these machines will be displayed alongside their Shelby, Black Widow, RTR and Raptor inventory.

"Just having units like these on our lot has elevated our customer experience," said Mike Mendias, general manager of Young Ford Morgan. "Ford has such an established fan base, so when they see the vehicles they love transformed into high-performance machines, it drives excitement. These get a reaction from everyone who stops by our facility."

The Young Automotive Group acquired their first Ford dealership during the first half of the previous decade. Since then, they've expanded from Morgan to both Ogden and Brigham City — adding to their over-30 location count. In addition to bringing back drift demos at Young Ford Ogden, the company is celebrating the addition of their Young Nissan dealership as well as construction on their new Young Kia facility in Layton.

"What's important to our team is that we're making an impact in every area we operate," said Talbot. "The Young Automotive Group is a family business with roots that trace back to the Great Depression. We've gotten where we are by delivering an exceptional customer experience, and that extends beyond the showroom. Drift events like these give the community a chance to experience something new, and we're grateful we get to contribute to this awesome area in our own way."

Visit the link to enter to win a ride with a drifting professional at the demos.