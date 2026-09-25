San Francisco Design: 45 years of elevated design in Utah

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For 45 years, San Francisco Design has shaped the way discerning Utah homeowners furnish their lives. What began as a single showroom in 1981 has grown into two of the state's premier design destinations — built not on volume, but on an unwavering standard: only the best, hand-selected, for beautiful interiors.

A Utah institution, independently owned

San Francisco Design has never been a national chain chasing scale. It is, and always has been, locally owned and operated — a distinction that shows in every relationship it has built over 45 years. That kind of staying power is earned, not inherited. It comes from a team that has spent four and a half decades cultivating personal relationships with the world's finest furniture makers, and with the clients who trust their taste.

With showrooms in Salt Lake City and Park City, San Francisco Design has quietly set the standard for contemporary design in the state, guided by a singular philosophy:guided by a singular philosophy: timeless elegance. Sophisticated, refined, uncluttered, design that reflects not just how a home looks, but the life and taste of the person who lives in it.

Exclusive furniture, hand-selected from around the world

San Francisco Design's team travels the globe — to Italy, Canada, Germany, Portugal, Norway and beyond — to secure pieces that exist nowhere else in Utah. Every item in the showroom is hand-selected, chosen for a rare combination of enduring craftsmanship and singular design. This is furniture built by makers who answer to a higher standard, not a production schedule.

That exclusivity is the point. A San Francisco Design piece isn't simply purchased — it's acquired, in the way a discerning collector acquires anything of lasting value: for its quality, its provenance, and the certainty that it will still be extraordinary a decade from now. In a market flooded with disposable design, San Francisco Design deals exclusively in the investment-grade.

Full-service design, built around your vision

Exceptional furniture deserves an equally exceptional eye to place it — which is why San Francisco Design's interior design team works alongside every client, from first concept to final installation. Whether the project is a single statement room or a complete home transformation, their designers bring the expertise to turn a client's aesthetic instincts into a space that feels genuinely elevated: considered, cohesive, and unmistakably theirs.

For clients further afield, San Francisco Design offers virtual eDesign — photos, measurements or blueprints, paired with a video consultation, delivering the same caliber of personalized design guidance without a showroom visit. And for architects, builders and design firms, the company's designer trade program extends its curated collections and expertise to professionals building for their own discerning clientele.

Furniture found nowhere else, matched with design expertise of the highest order, distinguishes San Francisco Design from any other source in the state. The result isn't a room full of furniture. It's a home that feels entirely, deliberately elevated.

45 years, celebrated

To mark 45 years in business, San Francisco Design is hosting its Anniversary Sale, running Sept. 25 through Nov. 2. It's a rare, time-limited opportunity to acquire pieces from the showroom's most coveted collections — a fitting way to celebrate a milestone that few furniture companies ever reach, and an ideal window for clients who have been waiting for the right moment to complete a room or bring home a long-considered statement piece.

Experience San Francisco Design

Forty-five years on, San Francisco Design remains exactly what it has always been: Utah's most trusted source for furniture found nowhere else, paired with design expertise that transforms a house into something extraordinary. With the Anniversary Sale running now through Nov. 2, there has rarely been a better moment to visit the Salt Lake City or Park City showroom, schedule a design consultation, or begin the conversation with San Francisco Design online.