How shopping local and attending events keeps your downtown thriving

Estimated read time: 5-6 minutes

There's something special about downtown Salt Lake City.

Maybe it's the aroma of great food from all the locally owned restaurants. Or maybe it's the energy of the festivals, the buzz before a hockey game or concert, the friends meeting for dinner after work or browsing City Creek Center on a Saturday afternoon. Or, maybe, it's a little bit of all of it.

These experiences don't just happen.

They exist because people choose to show up and support the businesses, restaurants, arts organizations and events that make downtown Salt Lake City special.

Photo: Adobe.com/Robert Kneschke

The power of community support

Every meal ordered, purchase made and event attended helps shape the kind of city people want to visit — and live in and nearby.

While that support might feel like a small effort, every little bit helps create what Salt Lake City is today: a vibrant, inviting downtown that fuels economic growth, strengthens community connections and ultimately gives Salt Lake City its unique and enjoyable character.

As the 2026 Downtown Economic Benchmark Report notes, "When you step into Downtown, you help create something that no single project can — humanity and vitality."

More than a business district

If it's been a while since you've spent time downtown, there's plenty to discover — and plenty of reasons to come back.

Whether it's catching a Broadway show, cheering on the Utah Mammoth or Jazz, strolling through the Downtown Farmers Market, attending one of many cultural festivals or simply enjoying some of the excellent dining options with friends or family, downtown is the best spot in the state for experiencing the Utah community.

And the numbers reflect that growing energy.

In 2025, downtown Salt Lake City welcomed more than 30.7 million customer days, with visitors accounting for roughly two-thirds of that activity. Attendance at downtown entertainment venues climbed to 4.7 million people — a 16.3% increase over the previous year.

Photo: Adobe.com/crizzystudio

Every dollar has a ripple effect

Supporting local businesses isn't simply about making a purchase — it's about investing in the people, places and organizations that give Salt Lake City its character.

According to the Downtown Economic Benchmark Report, consumers spent $2.1 billion in 2025 on shopping, dining, entertainment and accommodations downtown. That spending supports jobs, encourages new investment and helps existing businesses continue serving the community.

Visitors also play an important role. Convention attendees alone spend an average of $1,162 during their stay in Salt Lake City, benefitting hotels, restaurants, retailers and attractions throughout the city.

The power of presence

As Stephen Hawking said, "Half the battle is just showing up."

The true measure of a vibrant downtown isn't measured by sales figures or development projects — it's the people that show up, and keep coming back.

In 2025, Downtown Alliance produced or supported 161 public activations and events, including the Downtown Farmers Market, performances in The Block Arts District and the beloved Greek, Japanese and Italian festivals.

Together, these events attracted hundreds of thousands of visitors and reinforced downtown's role as the go-to gathering place for the surrounding region.

These experiences also foster something that can't be measured by statistics: community. Whether it's connecting with new people, family or friends, this sense of community helps move downtown from something people pass through on their way home, to a place with a genuine spirit of belonging.

Photo: Adobe.com/arinahabich

Invest in tomorrow, support downtown today

Salt Lake City's downtown is entering an exciting period of growth, with more than $10 billion in investment planned across several major projects over the coming years. Just some of those exciting additions include new entertainment venues, residential developments, educational campuses and public spaces.

But new and exciting buildings aren't the end; they're a means. It's the lunch appointments, concerts, restaurants, festivals and other events that give downtown its heartbeat.

As Salt Lake City continues to grow, every resident has an opportunity to help shape its future.

Choosing local businesses, supporting arts and cultural organizations, attending community events and spending time downtown aren't simply enjoyable ways to spend an evening — they're investments in a strong local economy and community that will thrive for years to come.

In the end, a city's character isn't defined by its skyline and high-rises. It's defined by the people who show up — and keep showing up — to make it come alive.