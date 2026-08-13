How smart retirees make their savings go twice as far

Estimated read time: 6-7 minutes

What if your retirement savings could work twice as hard?

What if $500,000 could feel like $1 million?

Or $1 million could stretch like $2 million?

For many families, this would be the difference between hoping they can retire one day… versus retiring with confidence today.

But is doubling the power of your savings realistic?

According to Tyson and Ryan Thacker of B.O.S.S. Retirement Solutions, it absolutely is – when you have the right plan.

They've helped more than 50,000 area families prepare for a better retirement. And they say the difference between retirees who feel confident and those who feel anxious usually isn't how much they've saved – it's whether they have a coordinated financial game plan.

Two couples. Same savings. Different outcomes.

"Imagine two couples in almost identical situations," Tyson explains. "They have a similar amount of retirement savings, similar budgets, and similar projected lifespans."

One couple is traveling and dining out with friends. They're helping their kids and grandkids. They feel confident spending money – regardless of market conditions.

The other couple is having the opposite experience. They must watch every dollar they spend. They hesitate to book trips. And they worry every time the stock market drops.

So, two couples – with the same savings – are having very different experiences.

"The difference is one family has a coordinated financial game plan and the other one doesn't," Ryan says. "Financial planning isn't a collection of stand-alone decisions. Everything is connected. And when everything is working together, that's when your money starts working harder."

According to the Thackers, there are five core areas of your retirement plan that must work together: taxes, Social Security, income, health care, and investment risk.

When even one of these key components is ignored, inefficiencies creep in. But when they're aligned, opportunities appear.

No. 1 Reducing your taxes

"Tax planning could have the single biggest impact on making your money work twice as hard in retirement. A handful of simple strategies could significantly reduce the taxes on your IRA and 401K withdrawals, Social Security benefits, and other investment income," says Tyson.

"And these tax savings are often significant," Ryan adds. "If you've saved more than $300,000, it's not uncommon for us to uncover six-figures in lifetime tax savings. And this is a game changer for so many families.

"This is not about gimmicks, or trying to cheat the system," he continues. "It's about smart withdrawals, tax bracket management, and planning years ahead, instead of reacting every April."

No. 2 Maximizing Social Security

Most people think Social Security is simply a choice between filing for your benefits early or waiting until age 70 to get a bigger monthly check. But it's far more complicated than this.

"When you file for Social Security, it could have a chain reaction of events that significantly impact your taxes, IRA and 401K withdrawals, spousal benefits and even your Medicare premiums," Tyson says. "So, you should not file for your benefits until you understand how all of these other things are impacted by your decision."

"Believe it or not, there are cases where filing for your benefits early could yield more net income from Social Security," he adds.

No. 3 Generating reliable income

Retiring successfully is less about your account balance, and more about cash flow.

"There's a big difference between retirees who are just spending down their savings, versus those who have predictable income coming in every month," Ryan explains.

Those who have created a plan to generate income tend to spend more confidently, because they know where the next paycheck is coming from. The key is building multiple income sources that aren't all dependent on stock market performance.

No. 4 Paying for health care

Health care is one of the largest and most underestimated expenses in retirement.

Many retirees assume Medicare will cover 100% of their healthcare expenses. But it doesn't. If you don't have a strategy, even a moderate health issue could derail your plans for retirement.

"Health care planning isn't about over-insuring," Tyson says. "It's about understanding the costs and making sure they're built into your income strategy."

No. 5 Managing investment risk

Risk feels different once you stop working. A downturn in the stock market while you're withdrawing money from your investments could have significant long-term consequences.

"Many people are taking more risk than they realize — or more than they need to at that stage of the game," Ryan explains. "Managing risk doesn't mean eliminating growth. It means protecting the foundation."

Regular reviews, rebalancing, and aligning investments with income needs can dramatically improve long-term stability.

The whole is greater than the sum of its parts

"Here's what many retirees miss: Financial planning for retirement is not about a handful of random independent decisions," Tyson says.

"It's about coordinating all these things together. That's how you could make your money go twice as far. Not by taking bigger risks – but by having a coordinated plan."

If you want to see what's possible

The Thacker's emphasize that everyone should have this type of coordinated plan, whether they work with B.O.S.S. or someone else.

"There's no room for winging it in retirement," Tyson says. For families who want to see how the five pillars could work together in their own situation, B.O.S.S. Retirement Solutions offers a free B.O.S.S. Retirement Blueprint.

"This is an opportunity for you to see what's possible with your money," Ryan explains. "We analyze your situation, run detailed projections, and create a written plan that coordinates taxes, Social Security, income, healthcare, and investment risk."

The strategies used are best suited for families who have saved at least $300,000 for retirement, but the principles apply to everyone.

There's no cost or obligation – even if you're not a client.

To schedule your free B.O.S.S. Retirement Blueprint, call (801) 990-5055 or click here.

About the authors: Tyson Thacker and Ryan Thacker are the CEO and President of B.O.S.S. Retirement Solutions. They are published authors of the Amazon best-selling book, "The B.O.S.S. Retirement Blueprint, Your Guide to a Secure and Independent Retirement." Their award-winning firm has seven offices located throughout the Wasatch Front, and a new office in St. George.

Advisory services offered through B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors, LLC, an SEC-Registered Investment Advisor. Insurance products and services offered through B.O.S.S. Retirement Solutions. Information contained in this material is for informational purposes only. Actual results may vary. No statement contained herein shall constitute tax, legal, or investment advice. The information is not intended to be used as the sole basis for financial decisions, nor should it be construed as advice designed to meet the particular needs of any individual. You should seek advice on legal and tax questions from an independent attorney or tax advisor. Our firm is not affiliated with the Social Security Administration, U.S. government, or any governmental agency. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of principal. No investment strategy can guarantee a profit or protect against loss in periods of declining values. None of the information contained herein shall constitute an offer to sell or solicit any offer to buy a security or insurance product. ‍Any references to protection benefits or steady and reliable income streams refer only to fixed insurance products. They do not refer, in any way, to securities or investment advisory products. Annuity guarantees are backed by the financial strength and claims-paying ability of the issuing insurance company. Annuities are insurance products that may be subject to fees, surrender charges and holding periods which vary by insurance company. Annuities are not FDIC insured. ‍