Quality healthcare doesn't have to cost more

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Many people assume that higher-priced healthcare means better care. In reality, the cost of a medical service often depends more on where you receive care than on the quality of the care itself.

For many routine medical services, choosing an independent outpatient clinic instead of a hospital can significantly reduce costs while still providing excellent care from experienced healthcare professionals.

Why hospitals often cost more

Hospitals typically charge both a professional fee and a facility fee to help cover the costs of operating emergency departments, inpatient units, specialized equipment, and 24-hour staffing. Those resources are essential for emergencies and complex care, but they often aren't necessary for routine outpatient services.

Think of it like getting your oil changed.

If you take your vehicle to a dealership, you're paying for the large showroom, extensive service department, and other overhead costs that come with operating a full dealership. If you visit a trusted independent mechanic, you may receive the very same oil change for less because their operating expenses are lower.

Healthcare often works the same way.

Most healthcare services—including primary care visits, specialist appointments, imaging, laboratory testing, physical therapy, and basic procedures—can be safely performed in an outpatient clinic like Revere Health. Patients receive care from the same types of board-certified physicians and physician assistants but without the added hospital overhead.

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Healthcare affordability in Utah

A 2025 survey of Utah residents' perspectives on healthcare found that "over half paid fully out-of-pocket for at least one service, and cost is a consistent barrier – especially for younger and lower-income residents." It also found that:

31% skipped or delayed a medical visit due to cost concerns.

27% received a medical bill where the total costs significantly exceeded what they felt was reasonable for the care and/or procedure provided.

22% incurred debt to cover a medical cost, e.g., borrowing, credit card, payment plan, etc.

These findings underscore the impact of healthcare costs on Utah families. Because prices vary by provider, location, insurance coverage, and individual circumstances, patients should compare costs before receiving care whenever possible. Public price transparency tools and provider-specific estimates can help.

For example, Revere Health's Procedure Pricing page provides upfront cash-pay prices for many common services, giving patients greater transparency and confidence as they make healthcare decisions.

Lower cost doesn't mean lower quality

Paying less does not mean you have to compromise on care quality.

As an independent, physician-owned clinic network, Revere Health offers significantly lower costs than hospital outpatient departments for many routine services without sacrificing quality.

Revere Health physicians follow the same evidence-based standards, use modern technology, and focus on providing personalized care while helping patients avoid unnecessary tests and procedures.

The bottom line

Hospitals remain essential for emergencies and complex medical care, but they are often not the most cost-effective setting for routine outpatient services.

Choosing an independent outpatient clinic can help reduce out-of-pocket costs while still providing high-quality care from experienced providers. As healthcare costs continue to rise, understanding where you receive care can make a meaningful difference for both your health and your wallet.

With locations from Ogden to St. George and all major insurances accepted, Revere Health has been focused on delivering the right care, in the right place, at the right price for over 50 years. Visit reverehealth.com to find a provider in your area.