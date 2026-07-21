Non-profits play key role in making Utah Valley a great place

Estimated read time: 5-6 minutes

Utahns are known for their generous spirit — and there's data to back it up. In reports of charitable giving, formal volunteering, and informal helping, Utah ranked higher than the national average in every survey from 2017-2023, according to AmeriCorps data.

With an inclination to donate and help others, nonprofits in Utah Valley can thrive. They fill in the gaps where the government, businesses, and community can't reach. Nonprofits are an essential part of a well-functioning and thriving society.

The role nonprofits play in communities

Though you usually won't see their logos or catchy slogans on billboards throughout the valley, nonprofits have a steady presence in the community. In Utah County alone, there were 1,668 nonprofit organizations in 2024, according to the Utah Nonprofits Association.

Nonprofit organizations provide value and support to people struggling in one way or another.

For example, Saprea is a Utah Valley nonprofit that provides support and resources to those who are victims of sexual abuse (SA). Statistics from the Utah Legislature show that more than 75% of sexual assault victims in Utah were assaulted before turning 18. By providing retreats, workshops, support groups, and online resources, Saprea helps to empower the Utah Valley community's SA survivors in their healing journeys.

Additionally, they drive awareness and motivate people to take action against child sexual abuse through education and online resources.

For those with young families struggling with mental health issues, The Children's Center Utah can step in and provide support. They offer trauma-informed therapy and mental health assessments for infants, toddlers, preschoolers, their families and caregivers.

Even when money is tight or appointments are months away, nonprofits can step up and provide a solution to a need quickly and discreetly.

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They rely on a community coming together for the greater good

Though it can be difficult to fundraise or find donors, nonprofits need monetary donations to serve marginalized people and those in challenging personal circumstances. These organizations are often the only solution for some people's unique circumstances.

For example, organizations like United Way Utah County provide numerous resources for many different groups of people in challenging situations. From early education, mental health resources, financial security, exercise classes and more, their goal is to help the local community thrive. But without monetary donations, they can't help those who truly need it.

Their annual Sub for Santa program and free tax prep assistance can't happen without generous donations from the community.

For those who don't have extra resources to donate money, volunteering can be an equally valuable donation. According to the National Philanthropic Trust, the estimated national value of a volunteer hour was $33.49 in 2023.

Nonprofits sometimes have paid staff to help run the organization, but they rely heavily on community involvement to accomplish their goals and meet community needs.

According to Double the Donation, about 33% of the nonprofit workforce is volunteers. When you consider that most nonprofits bring in less than $50,000 annually, they not only rely on people to give their time, but they desperately need volunteers to survive as an organization.

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One example of a nonprofit organization that relies heavily on volunteers is Friends for Sight. Their primary objective is to provide vision screenings and glasses at no cost to children and adults in Utah Valley. They need volunteers to conduct vision screenings in preschools, K-12 schools, and health fairs. If a child or adult is determined to need further testing, volunteers help chaperone children, attend full eye exams, and pick out glasses.

Junior Achievement is another Utah nonprofit that needs consistent volunteers to help mentor children. The organization helps children learn financial literacy and entrepreneurial and work readiness skills. Volunteers in the community with work skills and experience are needed to mentor children and help them see the possibilities that exist in the world.

Partnerships create more connected communities

Partnerships between nonprofits, businesses, and local government create stronger, more resilient communities. By working together, the right people can serve those who need it the most.

Many people want to help others with their time or money, but they want it to be used in the most effective ways. When nonprofits have the funds and skills to help the people they're in contact with, the best part of a community is working in harmony.

Not only do businesses support nonprofits, but nonprofits are responsible for large economic spending. According to Independent Sector, nonprofits contributed more than $1.5 trillion to the economy in 2024.

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Support your community for years to come

The Utah Valley Chamber of Commerce supports the nonprofit community through advocacy, partnerships, networking, and educational programs that connect nonprofits with businesses, government, and community leaders. By strengthening organizations and encouraging collaboration across the region, the Chamber helps ensure that Utah Valley remains a thriving, connected community where both nonprofits and businesses succeed together.

As Utah Valley continues to grow, nonprofit organizations will remain an essential part of what makes our community a desirable place to live. Supporting nonprofits is an investment in the long-term well-being of Utah Valley, not just a short-term fix. Supporting their work today helps ensure a stronger, more connected, and more resilient Utah Valley for generations to come.