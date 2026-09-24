Make your Zion experience more epic

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

Hiking around Zion Canyon is quite the adventure. You can spend days exploring twisting red rock trails, combing through The Narrows, testing your mettle on the Angels Landing hike and still never run out of things to do and see.

But the key to a truly memorable Zion experience may have less to do with the park itself — and more to do with where you're staying.

After a few days of breathtaking views and scenery, you're going to need somewhere to catch your breath. A place that makes it easy to relax and recharge so that you can keep going back out for more fun. Even better if it happens to be within walking distance to the park's entrance.

Luckily for you, Desert Pearl Inn checks all of those boxes — plus a few you may not even realize you need.

If you're planning a trip to Zion anytime soon, here's why you'll want to book at this inn.

Guest rooms on the river. (Photo: Desert Pearl Inn)

A convenient location makes recovery time easier

Hiking, walking, exploring and sightseeing all day is fun, but it can take a physical toll. At the end of a long day of adventure, the last thing you want is to spend another 20 or 30 minutes in the car driving back to your hotel.

Desert Pearl Inn sits just three-quarters of a mile from the park entrance in Springdale, making it easy to take a load off as soon as you're done with the day's itinerary. It's the perfect home base.

An experience all on its own

After a day in Zion, you don't have to shower, change and spend the rest of the evening in the hotel room. Desert Pearl Inn invites you to take full advantage of many relaxing amenities.

Take a dip in the large, free-form swimming pool with table seating and plentiful loungers all around.

Soak your sore muscles in the year-round outdoor hot tub.

Grab your favorite book and catch up on some reading next to the river.

Sit on your private balcony or terrace and take in the surrounding scenery. Every room has a view of Zion cliffs; none look over a parking lot.

Catch a free town or park shuttle at the convenient stop in front of the inn.

Conveniently stroll to the many restaurants, galleries and shops in town.

Think: Adventure by day, resort-style relaxation by night. This is the part of the trip you might actually look forward to most.

Outdoor hot tub and waterfall. (Photo: Desert Pearl Inn)

Space to decompress

Desert Pearl Inn isn't just a place to crash. It's truly a rejuvenating retreat with plenty of space to unwind.

Take your pick from 72 large guest rooms, either poolside or riverside. Choose from King, Double Queen, Premium King or River's Edge Suite rooms.

There's a reason Desert Pearl Inn earns top ratings and is a consistent Travelers' Choice Award winner on Tripadvisor. The reviews speak for themselves.

"We really loved this place. The shower pressure was amazing. The bed was so comfortable I took pictures of the sheets and pillows in case I can buy them. The little kitchenette was perfect. Stayed in a Riverside King and sitting on the balcony was so perfect in the morning or evening. Pool is amazing! Perfect temperature. Right next to a shuttle stop to Zion and in the middle of town to walk to everything. Laundry facilities were convenient."

Multiple guests cite friendliness of the staff, cleanliness and guest laundry access as major perks to their stay.

King room. (Photo: Desert Pearl Inn)

A beautiful connection to the past

The owners didn't simply decide to build an independent hotel in Springdale. They had local ties to the area and a longstanding connection to Zion Canyon. In 1997, they built Desert Pearl from the ground up with a vision for creating a haven for park explorers that also felt connected to the history of the region.

One of the best examples is the woodwork throughout the property.

In the early 1900s, 3,000 railroad workers built the historic Lucin Cutoff railroad trestle across the Great Salt Lake. When the trestle was dismantled decades later, Desert Pearl reclaimed the wood and gave it a new life throughout the hotel. You'll find it in doors, windows, beams, decks, ceilings, cabinetry and flooring.

Look a little closer and you'll find other artful details, too, including native stone, stucco and handcrafted furnishings. Together, those materials create a modern design that honors the history behind them.

The inn also incorporates sustainability practices into the guest experience, making it possible to enjoy the beauty of the area while being thoughtful about its future.

Make your hotel part of your Zion experience

A Zion trip doesn't have to be a nonstop adventure. And it doesn't have to mean retreating to a generic hotel every night.

Desert Pearl lets guests have both: easy access to one of Utah's most spectacular places and a beautiful place to slow down afterward.

Book your stay today at desertpearl.com.