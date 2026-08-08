Is It better to leave your thermostat at one temperature all day?

Estimated read time: 5-6 minutes

Many homeowners wonder whether it's more efficient to leave their thermostat set at the same temperature all day or adjust it when they're away from home.

It's a common question that the team at Gillette Services hears from homeowners throughout Utah, especially as energy costs continue to rise.

The short answer? In most cases, adjusting your thermostat when you're away can save energy and money without sacrificing comfort. According to heating and cooling experts, the best strategy often depends on your home's insulation, your HVAC system, and your daily schedule.

How your HVAC system uses energy

A common misconception is that your heating and cooling system must work harder to return your home to a comfortable temperature after you've been away. While it's true that the system may run longer temporarily, it generally uses less energy overall than maintaining the same temperature throughout the day.

Think of your home like a bucket with a small leak. The greater the difference between the temperature inside your home and the temperature outside, the faster energy escapes.

By allowing the temperature inside your home to drift closer to outdoor conditions while you're gone, you reduce the amount of energy needed to maintain that temperature.

For example, during the summer, setting your thermostat a few degrees higher while you're at work means your air conditioner runs less frequently throughout the day. During the winter, lowering the temperature while you're away can have a similar effect on your heating costs.

The HVAC professionals at Gillette Services often explain to homeowners that heating and cooling systems are designed to bring a home back to a comfortable temperature efficiently. In most situations, allowing the temperature to fluctuate moderately while you're away can reduce overall energy consumption.

Photo: Gillette Services

How much can you save?

According to energy experts, homeowners can save a meaningful amount on heating and cooling costs by adjusting thermostat settings during periods when the home is unoccupied.

Even small changes can add up over time. The key is finding a balance between comfort and efficiency. Most homeowners won't notice much difference by adjusting temperatures 7 to 10 degrees for several hours while they're away.

Many homeowners are surprised by how much energy they can save without noticing a difference in day-to-day comfort. The exact savings will depend on factors such as insulation levels, outdoor temperatures, and the efficiency of the HVAC system.

The Smart Thermostat advantage

Modern smart thermostats make this process easier than ever. Rather than manually changing settings every day, homeowners can create schedules that automatically adjust temperatures based on their routines.

Many smart thermostats can even learn your habits, monitor local weather conditions, and allow you to make changes remotely from your phone.

"Smart thermostats have become one of the simplest upgrades homeowners can make to improve comfort and energy efficiency" says Shaun Gillette, CEO of Gillette Services. "When programmed correctly, they help eliminate wasted energy while ensuring your home is comfortable when you need it to be."

Smart thermostats are often considered one of the most cost-effective home comfort upgrades because they help reduce unnecessary heating and cooling while maintaining convenience.

When leaving the temperature constant makes sense

While adjusting your thermostat is generally recommended, there are some situations where maintaining a more consistent temperature may be beneficial.

Homes with elderly residents, young children, sensitive electronics, musical instruments, or pets may require a narrower temperature range. Likewise, some older homes with poor insulation may not experience the same savings as newer, more energy-efficient homes.

Every home is different, which is why it's important to consider your specific comfort needs and the condition of your HVAC system.

A professional evaluation from Gillette Services can help determine the most effective thermostat strategy for your home.

The importance of HVAC maintenance

No thermostat strategy can fully compensate for an inefficient heating and cooling system.

Dirty filters, worn components, leaky ductwork, and neglected maintenance can cause your system to use more energy than necessary.

"A properly maintained HVAC system is one of the biggest factors in home comfort and energy efficiency" says Gillette. "Whether you keep your thermostat steady or use setbacks during the day, regular maintenance helps ensure your system operates as efficiently as possible"

Many comfort and energy-efficiency issues stem from maintenance problems rather than thermostat settings alone. Annual tune-ups can help identify small issues before they become expensive repairs.

Another factor homeowners often overlook is the age of their HVAC equipment. Older systems may not respond as efficiently to temperature changes as newer high-efficiency models. Regular inspections can help identify opportunities to improve performance and reduce energy consumption.

The bottom line

For most homeowners, adjusting the thermostat when the house is empty is the most energy-efficient approach. Pairing those adjustments with a programmable or smart thermostat can maximize savings while keeping your home comfortable.

If you're unsure whether your HVAC system is operating efficiently, a professional inspection can help identify opportunities to improve comfort, reduce energy waste, and lower monthly utility costs.

From seasonal tune-ups and energy-efficiency evaluations to complete system replacements, the experienced team at Gillette Services helps Utah homeowners stay comfortable year-round while keeping energy costs under control.

For more home comfort tips, maintenance advice, and HVAC expertise, schedule an inspection with a qualified HVAC technician and ensure your system is operating at peak performance.