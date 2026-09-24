National Suicide Prevention Month highlights resources for Utah families and children

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September is National Suicide Prevention Month, a time to raise awareness about mental health challenges and remind families that help is available before a crisis occurs.

As students settle back into school routines, health experts say it is an important time for parents and caregivers to pay attention to their children's emotional well-being. The need for mental health support often increases during the school year as children and teens face academic pressures, social challenges, and other stressors.

According to the Utah Department of Health, 1 in 5 children ages 3 to 17 nationwide experiences a mental, emotional, developmental or behavioral disorder. Suicide is the ninth leading cause of death in Utah and the second leading cause of death nationally among young people ages 10 to 24.

Behavioral health experts emphasize that support can come from many sources, including family members, friends, healthcare providers, community organizations, digital resources and mental health professionals. One of the most important steps someone can take is simply starting a conversation.

"If you're concerned about a child or teen, don't wait," said Heather Shotwell, behavioral health clinical operations director for Intermountain Children's Health. "Ask questions, listen without judgment, and help connect them to the care and support they need."

Helping children build mental well-being

Intermountain Children's Health experts encourage parents to look for opportunities to regularly check in with their children and create an environment where conversations about feelings are welcomed.

One resource available to parents and educators is TalkToTweens.org, a free online tool designed to help adults start meaningful conversations with children ages 12 to 15. The site offers guidance on helping tweens identify, express, and manage emotions in healthy ways and suggests open-ended questions that can encourage more meaningful discussions.

Experts also recommend validating a child's feelings rather than immediately trying to solve a problem.

"When a teen is talking to you, it's important to normalize and validate their feelings," Shotwell said. "If sadness continues for several days in a row, that's a sign of concern."

Parents should also watch for warning signs that may indicate a child or teen needs additional support. These can include:

Changes in behavior, mood, or eating habits.

Withdrawing from friends, family, or favorite activities.

Difficulty coping with everyday challenges.

Ongoing struggles that interfere with school, relationships, or daily life.

Frequent school avoidance or consistently having difficult days.

Expanded behavioral health services supporting Utah families

One year after opening, the Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital Behavioral Health Center in Taylorsville is already helping expand access to behavioral health care for children and teens across Utah.

The center offers a range of services designed to provide support at different stages of need, including the Stabilization and Mobile Response program. Through the program, trained professionals can respond directly to homes to provide support for children and teens experiencing a behavioral health crisis.

Families can access the service by calling or texting 988 or through the SafeUT app.

The opening of the Taylorsville campus is part of a broader effort by Intermountain Health to increase access to pediatric behavioral health care. Over the past five years, Intermountain has expanded its behavioral health programs by 78% and increased the number of children served by 40%. Last year alone, more than 10,000 children received support through these programs, with demand expected to continue growing.

Photo: Mediaphotos - stock.adobe.com

Knowing where to turn for help

Behavioral health experts stress that families do not need to wait until a crisis develops to seek assistance.

Parents who have concerns about their child's mental health can start by contacting their pediatrician. Families can also reach out directly to Assessment, Referral and Consultation Services (ARCS) at 385-478-2400. No referral is required, and intake specialists can help determine appropriate next steps.

Additional resources include:

TalkToTweens.org

SafeUT app

CredibleMind's free mental health resources

The Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988

If someone is in immediate danger, call 911.

For more information, mental health resources, and provider information, visit intermountainhealth.org.

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