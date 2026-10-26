Intermountain Health wants women to prioritize mammograms with simplified online scheduling

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In today's high-tech world booking a restaurant reservation is as easy as finding openings online and clicking a button to secure the time that works for you.

Thanks to recent upgrades at Intermountain Health, it's nearly as easy for women to schedule an appointment for their annual screening mammogram.

"For many women one of the biggest hurdles to getting their annual screening is taking that first step and booking an appointment," said Eugene Kim, MD, system chief of breast imaging at Intermountain Health. "By making it so easy our hope is to get women in faster and at a time that works for their busy schedules."

Instead of calling in to see what times are available, women can go online to look at all nearby facilities offering mammograms and find what appointment times are open. A few clicks later and their appointment is booked.

"The best part is seeing appointment openings near you that may not be at the Intermountain Hospital you normally go to," said Dr. Kim. "If the place you normally go only has openings a couple of weeks out, you may be able to find an appointment the next day at another hospital."

For some women, they don't want to go to a different facility because they want their same radiologist. Dr. Kim noted the same radiologist who reviews their scans at one facility could be the same ones reviewing them at another because they tend to rotate hospitals depending on need.

Breast cancer affects one in eight women during their lifetime, making early detection – and annual mammography screening – a vital part of protecting women's health.

Photo: Dani Nahuel/Stocksy - stock.adobe.com

Utah has some of the lowest mammogram rates in the country and doctors are hopeful this new scheduling system will improve those screening numbers.

"Detecting breast cancer in its earliest stages means that we have several less invasive treatment options available for women," said Tawnya Bowles, MD, an oncology surgeon and regional senior medical director for oncology at Intermountain Health. "Not only is the appointment quick, but if we do need follow-up care, we have a process in place to do same-day biopsy to get results faster to the patient."

Even as Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October comes to an end, Intermountain Health cancer experts remind women that cancer is a year-round disease.

Even if you couldn't get a mammogram in October, there are several openings throughout the year.

"Breast cancer is a year-round disease, and the important part is to get in the habit of annual screenings," she said. "When something is on your calendar, you're more likely to stick with it, so it's important women get a screening mammogram scheduled even if it's not in October. We understand women in our community get busy taking care of day-to-day life and we don't want them to go without this vital screening. We want women to be healthy so they can be there for the people they care about and those who rely on them."

Select Intermountain Health locations do offer mammograms on Saturdays to help those who are too busy during the week.

"No matter what time of year you choose to get a mammogram it's more important to get the screening annually," said Dr. Kim. "If it's been a while since your last screening mammogram then pick the next date that fits your schedule and come see us."

For more information on booking a screening mammography near you, click here.

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