Here's why your house is hot even with the AC working overtime

Estimated read time: 5-6 minutes

You've done everything right. You keep your thermostat set. Your filters are changed. Your air conditioner runs — a lot. And yet, your home still doesn't feel the way it should. Some rooms are stuffy. Others never quite cool down. Upstairs feels like a different climate than downstairs. You've gotten used to it, maybe. But you shouldn't have to.

The problem almost certainly isn't your HVAC system. It's what happens to the air after it leaves. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, the typical home loses 20-30% of its conditioned air through cracks, gaps, and leaks in the ductwork — before it ever reaches the rooms that need it.

That cool air your system just worked hard to produce? A significant chunk of it is going into your attic, your walls, and your crawlspace instead of into your home.

Duct sealing fixes that — and when it does, your home feels like a completely different place.

Utah summers are brutal — your ducts shouldn't be making them worse

Summer on the Wasatch Front is no joke. Temperatures regularly push past 100 degrees, and the sun beats down on your roof for hours. Your air conditioner is working as hard as it can. The last thing you need is for a third of that effort to go to waste.

But that's exactly what leaky ducts do. They take the cold air your system produces and bleed it out into spaces you never occupy — while the rooms you actually live in stay warm, uneven, and uncomfortable. Your AC runs longer, your home never fully cools down, and the whole summer feels like a battle you can't quite win.

Sealing your ducts doesn't just help your system run better — it changes how your home actually feels to be in. Cooler air reaches every room the way it's supposed to, and for the first time, your house might actually feel as cool as your thermostat says it is.

That room that's always too hot? It's not a coincidence

Most people have one — the bedroom at the end of the hall, the upstairs guest room, the home office that becomes unusable by July. You've probably figured out a workaround: a box fan, a portable AC unit, a closed door that stays closed.

But those hot spots aren't random, and they're not just "how your house is built." They're a direct symptom of air leaking out of your ducts before it gets to where it needs to go. When the duct serving that room has a gap or a crack, it loses pressure — and the room loses airflow. Everything downstream from the leak gets shortchanged.

Seal the leaks, and the pressure is restored. Air moves the way it was designed to. That room — the one you've been avoiding all summer — becomes livable again.

It's not just temperature — it's the air itself

Leaky ducts don't just let conditioned air out — they let everything else in. Gaps in your ductwork create suction that pulls air from your attic, your crawlspace, and inside your walls directly into the stream of air circulating through your home. That means dust, insulation particles, mold spores, and outdoor allergens get a direct path into your living space.

If your home always smells a little musty. If surfaces seem to collect dust no matter how often you clean. If someone in the house is always sneezing or dealing with allergies that feel worse indoors than out — leaky ducts are often the culprit.

Sealed ducts close off those pathways. The air circulating through your home is the air your system actually filtered and conditioned — not a mix of that and whatever was sitting in your crawlspace. The difference in air quality is something people notice immediately.

Photo: Tomasz Zajda - stock.adobe.com

Your system works harder so you can — and it still doesn't feel right

There's a particular frustration that comes from an HVAC system that runs almost constantly and still doesn't deliver. You can hear it working. You can feel the air coming out of the vents. But the house never quite gets there.

That's the duct leakage problem in its most visible form. The system isn't broken — it's just fighting against itself. Every bit of pressure it builds gets bled off through the cracks, so the rooms at the end of the line never get the airflow they need.

After duct sealing, the difference is often striking. Systems that used to run for 20 minutes and still leave rooms warm start hitting temperature in half the time. Homes that felt perpetually stuffy start feeling fresh. It's the same equipment — it just finally has the delivery system it needed.

Now is the perfect time to act

The hottest stretch of Utah's summer is right now. Every week you wait is another week of rooms you can't use, nights you can't sleep comfortably, and a home that never quite feels the way it should. Breezy offers 0% interest financing, so there's no reason to put it off.

Help your home breathe better with Breezy

With a five-star guarantee and service along the Wasatch Front, Breezy makes the whole process simple. Here's how it works:

Step one: They inspect your duct system and find exactly where air is escaping — usually in places you'd never think to look.

They inspect your duct system and find exactly where air is escaping — usually in places you'd never think to look. Step two: They seal every leak with professional-grade materials, so conditioned air stays in your ducts and reaches the rooms that need it.

They seal every leak with professional-grade materials, so conditioned air stays in your ducts and reaches the rooms that need it. Step three: Airflow is restored throughout your home. Hot spots even out. Rooms that were always too warm finally cool down.

Airflow is restored throughout your home. Hot spots even out. Rooms that were always too warm finally cool down. Step four: Your home feels the way it was always supposed to. Comfortable in every room, not just the ones closest to the vents.

"These guys are good at what they do!" one reviewer writes. "Honest, straightforward, and they provide a great service with real benefits!"

Another says, "I can already feel the difference in how much more consistent the temperature is throughout the house."

Breezy backs every duct sealing job with a lifetime guarantee — so if something goes wrong, they'll take care of it.

To schedule a free duct inspection, visit breezyservice.com/home-quiz/ds-offer. Spots are filling up fast — book your appointment today.