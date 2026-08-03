Find your inspiration at the 2026 Salt Lake Parade of Homes

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

America's first parade of homes is celebrating its 80th anniversary

The 2026 Salt Lake Parade of Homes marks the 80th anniversary of the event thousands of locals look forward to each year. Utah's home builders' showcase was America's first parade of homes in 1946, and when you see this year's beautiful, 30-home lineup, you'll understand why it's still going strong.

The 2026 Salt Lake Parade of Homes runs July 31-Aug. 15, with featured houses across Salt Lake and Tooele counties. This year's homes include floor plans ranging from 2,100 to 15,000 square feet. They are mostly new construction, but there is a stunning remodel this year as well.

The show is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from noon to 9 p.m.

The 2026 Salt Lake Parade of Homes features houses from 2,100 to 15,000 square feet. (Photo: Chad Hurst)

What is the Salt Lake Parade of Homes?

The Salt Lake Home Builders Association presents the two-week parade each year, giving Utah home builders the opportunity to exhibit their innovative craftsmanship, unique designs and smart use of technology. This year's show includes 27 builders — some new names for 2026 and some parade regulars.

The 2026 Salt Lake Parade of Homes has something for everyone. If you're looking for a new home, you can get a feel for different layouts. If you're looking to remodel, you'll discover clever ideas you can implement. If you already have a home, you'll find fresh ideas to inspire your interior design.

While you're viewing the houses, you can also connect with industry-leading professionals. Meet with builders, designers and other specialists who can answer questions and help you with your own home plans.

What you'll see at the 2026 Salt Lake Parade of Homes

Each year, the featured homes include the finest in Utah new construction, both in craftsmanship and creativity. A backyard becomes elevated outdoor living. Lighting combines function with art.

The 2026 show includes several luxury custom homes, built with all the high-end finishes you'd expect. There's also plenty of smart-home technology, from the lights and sound systems to HVACs and home security.

New this year, you'll also see a whole-home remodel. Get inspired by what you can do to transform your own home.

Builders make the most of scenic settings, making it worth the drive to locations across the Salt Lake Valley. Several of the homes are built within walkable communities, so you can stroll from one to the next to stretch your legs a bit between drives.

Get fresh ideas for your own dream home at the Salt Lake Parade of Homes. (Photo: Chad Hurst)

Where to buy 2026 Parade of Homes tickets

Tickets can be purchased online or via the free mobile app. Use the app to download your ticket, which you can show for easy-scan access to each home.

With the app, you'll also have access to parade maps to easily navigate between locations. Try the app's "plan my day" tool to help you get around. There's also information about the individual homes, builders and member contractors.

Tickets are $25 per person for anyone age 3 and older. Each ticket includes admission to all of the homes, as well as two re-entries. Addresses for the parade homes will be released on opening day.

Purchase 2026 Parade of Homes tickets here.

Vote for your favorites

As you peruse the homes, take notes so you can remember your favorite features. Anyone who has visited at least eight of the homes may vote in the People's Choice Awards. Categories include:

Best Kitchen

Best Primary Suite

Best Primary Bathroom

Best Floor Plan

Best Interior Design

Best Exterior Design

Best Outdoor Space

Favorite Home

Voting is open through Aug. 17.

Find your own dream home on KSL

Inspired to start house shopping? You will be. You can search KSL Homes for new homes in Utah and existing properties all across the state, including communities from parade builders such as:

KSL knows homes and is a sponsor of the 2026 Salt Lake Parade of Homes. Whether you're looking to build or find an existing home, search for your next neighborhood on KSL Homes.