Brighten up your home's value: The importance of updating your lighting before selling

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

You might think you need to spend tens of thousands of dollars on a home renovation if you're getting ready to sell — but you probably don't. In many cases, making things look better is as simple as changing up the lights in your home.

Think about it: When photographers snap those family photos, they don't usually do it in the harsh light of midday. They either do it earlier or wait for that coveted golden hour when the sun is at just the right glowy angle. It's the same people, same faces. But the end product looks much better.

Your home is the same way. Getting the lighting right in each room is key to showcasing its best features and creating the overall atmosphere you want. Plus, it's easier and more affordable than just about any other home upgrade.

Here's why updating your lighting before selling is so important — and how you can do it.

Photo: Lighting Design

Attract buyers online

The old line of "a picture is worth a thousand words" is especially relevant in the internet age. Long before they see it in person, a majority of potential buyers have already pored through whatever photos are available of your home online, scrutinizing each space.

Harsh, dull or outdated lighting can make certain rooms in your home look far less appealing than they are in real life.

"Lighting is everything. You can have the most beautiful room in the world, but if it's poorly lit, it will still look sad, small, and a little bit haunted," Justin M. Riordan, founder of Spade and Archer Design Agency, told Realtor.com.

Replace outdated fixtures

Writing for HGTV, Kamron Sanders flags outdated lighting as one of the major culprits behind a house that won't sell.

"Nothing dates a house quite like outdated light fixtures," Sanders writes. "Lighting trends come and go, but timeless silhouettes and natural materials are nearly always in style."

If you're wondering what some of those outdated fixtures are, Sarah Lyon of Real Simple says the list includes dome-shaped lights, overly intricate chandeliers, track lighting and exposed bulbs.

These days, people also value efficiency, so energy-efficient LED bulbs are another important upgrade to consider.

If you need a little help choosing something more modern and efficient, a lighting expert can help point you in the right direction.

Photo: Lighting Design

Change the mood

Lighting can also affect how you feel in each room. If you want to feel cozy and at ease, harsh or dull lighting can instantly kill that vibe. But swap those lights out for something a little warmer, and you can instantly transform your space.

Real estate broker Kelly Broaddus told Realtor.com how the right lighting can affect even a small space like a bathroom.

"Soft, relaxing lighting in the bathroom really gives it that spa vibe, which buyers love. It makes the space feel more luxurious and updated," Broaddus said.

Increase the space

Very few buyers look at a home and wish it was smaller. Fortunately, you don't have to add square footage to make a room look more spacious. You just have to use the right lighting techniques.

In an article for BobVila.com, Katelin Hill suggests using multiple light sources in each room to help it feel bigger and brighter.

"Start with a primary light source—for example, overhead lighting—then mix in secondary sources, such as accent lamps or task lighting," she says.

Enhance your home's curb appeal

Don't forget about the outside of the house. Your home's exterior is the first thing people will notice, so you'll want to make a good impression.

According to the Lighting Design blog, "Curb appeal is an important factor for any home. Exterior wall lights or even landscape lights are great additions to your home exterior."

As a bonus, these types of lighting options can update the look of your home's exterior without you having to paint or replace anything else.

Increase your home's value — and your return on investment

One of the biggest, no-brainer benefits to updating your home's lighting is that it increases your resale value.

Lighting Design explains that while certain home improvements don't necessarily add value, lighting often does. As long as you choose tasteful fixtures that aren't "super high-end," they say you'll likely make your money back when you sell.

Photo: Maria - stock.adobe.com

See the light at Lighting Design

One more bonus: Many lighting upgrades are easy enough to tackle yourself. In addition to offering a wide selection of modern, beautiful lighting fixtures, Lighting Design also provides step-by-step instructions for replacing many of them on your own.

Get started by shopping the Lighting Design collection today and see what a difference the right lighting can make.