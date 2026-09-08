Fall is the time to tackle cancer screenings for men and women

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

Fall is more than football and pumpkin spice – it's time for men and women to prioritize their health.

As September spotlights Prostate Cancer Awareness and October approaches with Breast Cancer Awareness, local CommonSpirit medical experts are issuing a direct call to the community.

This is your cue:

Men, actively engage with your prostate health.

Women, prioritize your breast health.

Early detection is the most powerful tool you have to protect your life and your loved ones. Click here to schedule cancer screenings, doctor visits or for other information about how CommonSpirit Health can help with your family's healthcare needs.

Photo: Pcess609 - stock.adobe.com

Early diagnosis is key

The statistics are sobering. For men, prostate cancer is the most diagnosed cancer, and tragically, it stands as the second leading cause of cancer death, surpassed only by lung cancer.

Similarly, for women, breast cancer is a significant threat, also ranking as the second leading cause of cancer death, second only to lung cancer.

These aren't just abstract figures; they represent real individuals whose lives can be profoundly impacted by timely action

"Too often, men delay necessary screenings," explains Dr. Pursifull, a urologist at Holy Cross Hospital – Mountain Point in Lehi. "But waiting for symptoms to appear significantly reduces treatment options. Regular PSA blood tests and digital rectal exams are straightforward procedures that detect cancer early. Talk to your primary care physician about your risk factors, especially if you have a family history or are of African American descent. CommonSpirit hospitals offer comprehensive prostate cancer screenings and advanced treatment options."

Screenings save lives

For women, prioritizing breast health is equally critical.

"Early detection is truly a game-changer when it comes to breast cancer," says Dr. Raylene Natwick, a breast surgeon practicing at a Holy Cross Hospital – Jordan Valley. "When breast cancer is identified early, the chances of successful treatment and a full recovery are remarkably higher. This is precisely why regular mammograms are so vital. They can detect subtle changes years before they would ever be palpable."

Photo: bnenin - stock.adobe.com

Natwick advises women to discuss screening guidelines starting around age 40, or earlier if risk factors warrant it. Monthly self-examinations and annual clinical breast exams are also crucial. "CommonSpirit hospitals are equipped with state-of-the-art mammography technology and a dedicated team ready to support women," she says.

"As primary care providers, we are frequently the entry portal to the health care system." says Dr. Grant Hawkins, an internal medicine physician with CommonSpirit in West Jordan. "We encourage our patients to have their yearly wellness checkups. At that time we have the opportunity to review medical issues, make medication adjustments, discuss new concerns and arrange for screening tests that are so important in preventing serious problems in the future."

This fall, make the decision to prioritize your health. Both prostate and breast cancer often have excellent prognoses when caught early.

Click here to schedule cancer screenings, doctor visits or for other information about how CommonSpirit Health can help with your family's healthcare needs.

In addition to accessible screenings, CommonSpirit hospitals are committed to providing expert diagnostics and leading-edge treatments. Your life, your future, and your well-being depend on it.

CommonSpirit is ready to help

CommonSpirit Health is one of the largest faith-based nonprofit health systems in the U.S. It operates roughly 2,300 care sites and 158 hospitals across 24 states, with about 160,000 employees and approximately 25 million patient encounters annually.

CommonSpirit operates five hospitals and 40 clinics in Utah. The hospitals are:

Holy Cross Hospital – Salt Lake

Holy Cross Hospital – Davis in Layton

Holy Cross Hospital – Jordan Valley in West Jordan

Holy Cross Hospital – West Valley

Holy Cross Hospital – Mountain Point in Lehi

Back-to-school health boost can lead to a thriving school year As summer ends, the return of backpacks, homework, and early mornings signals a critical time for parents. Prioritizing health now can lay a strong foundation for a child's successful, healthy, and happy school year.

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