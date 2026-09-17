Why small and mid-sized businesses need managed IT and security

Estimated read time: 5-6 minutes

When your business is growing, technology problems have a way of becoming business problems.

Think about it; a server goes down and suddenly employees can't access the files they need. A software issue brings work to a standstill. An employee clicks on a malicious link, or a company adds new locations, and employees only to discover its technology infrastructure wasn't built to grow with it.

For small and mid-sized businesses without a large internal IT department, keeping up with these types of demands and responsibilities can become increasingly untenable.

That's one reason more businesses are turning to managed IT services, which allow companies to outsource some — or all — of their ongoing technology needs to specialists. And as cybersecurity threats become more sophisticated, managed IT and cybersecurity are increasingly part of the same conversation.

Here are some of the biggest advantages for growing businesses.

Catch problems before they cause downtime

There's a major difference between waiting for something to break and identifying a problem before it disrupts the workday.

Traditional, reactive IT support typically means calling for help once employees are already experiencing a problem. Managed IT takes a more proactive approach, using ongoing monitoring and routine maintenance to identify potential issues earlier.

That can mean fixing a problem before employees even realize one exists — or at least reducing the time it takes to get everyone working again.

Photo: Istock/gorodenkoff

Les Olson's managed IT services, for example, include 24/7 remote monitoring and management, software updates, desktop and server support, network administration and help desk support.

The business benefit is straightforward: employees can spend more time doing their jobs and less time troubleshooting technology.

Add cybersecurity expertise without building an entire team

October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month, making it a timely reminder for businesses to evaluate not only whether their technology works, but how well it is protected.

Small businesses shouldn't assume they're too small to attract the attention of cybercriminals.

Verizon's 2026 Data Breach Investigations Report analyzed more than 7,000 confirmed data breaches involving small and mid-sized organizations. The report found these businesses are disproportionately affected by ransomware and often face many of the same threats as larger companies, but with fewer resources available to respond.

The report also found ransomware was involved in 48% of breaches overall, while exploitation of software vulnerabilities surpassed stolen credentials as the leading way attackers initially gained access.

A managed cybersecurity provider can help fill that resource gap through services such as threat detection, endpoint protection, software updates, employee security awareness training and incident response.

Les Olson's cybersecurity services include continuous monitoring, threat detection, endpoint management and employee cybersecurity training.

Get access to expertise without hiring a full IT department

A growing company may need expertise in networking, cybersecurity, cloud services, backups and other areas, but hiring individual employees to cover every specialty may not be realistic.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology notes that small businesses can build cybersecurity capabilities in several ways, including developing expertise internally, hiring professionals or outsourcing some cybersecurity functions to a service provider.

That flexibility is one of the primary benefits of managed IT.

A business can essentially gain access to a team of experienced technology professionals without having to recruit, hire and retain an equivalent team internally. Managed services can also supplement an existing IT employee or department rather than replace it.

Make IT expenses more predictable

Technology problems don't tend to consult the company budget before they happen.

An unexpected server failure, security incident or other emergency can create an equally unexpected expense. A managed-services model can make at least some of those costs easier to anticipate by replacing unpredictable break-fix expenses with a regular monthly cost.

Photo: Istock/Jacob Wackerhausen

Les Olson offers managed IT services with predictable monthly pricing, allowing companies to plan for technology as an ongoing business expense rather than waiting for the next emergency.

The potential savings aren't limited to repair bills. Reducing downtime can also protect the hours employees would otherwise lose while waiting for systems to come back online.

Prepare for the problems you can't prevent

Good cybersecurity doesn't mean assuming nothing will ever go wrong. Businesses also need a plan for what happens when it does.

Hardware can fail. Files can be accidentally deleted. Cyberattacks can disrupt operations. Natural disasters and other unexpected events can make systems or facilities unavailable.

That's where business continuity, backups and disaster recovery planning come in.

An effective IT strategy should determine which systems and data are most critical, how they're backed up and how the business will restore operations following a disruption. Managed IT providers can help businesses build and maintain those plans rather than trying to figure them out in the middle of an emergency.

Build technology around where the business is going

Perhaps the biggest benefit of managed IT isn't fixing computers at all.

As a company grows, it may add employees, offices, devices, software and new ways of working. Technology decisions made for a 10-person company may no longer make sense when that company employs 50.

Photo: Istock/ PeopleImages

A managed IT partner can help leadership look beyond today's support tickets and plan for future needs, including infrastructure, security, cloud services, compliance and technology investments.

That's ultimately why IT and cybersecurity should be viewed as part of a company's broader growth strategy.

For business owners who want to spend less time reacting to technology problems and more time planning what's next, a proactive approach can provide both the support and expertise needed to grow.

Businesses can learn more about managed IT, cybersecurity, and other business technology solutions by visiting Les Olson.