Utah's most unique and best dining in out-of-the-way places

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Just like its landscapes and natural beauty, Utah is full of incredible restaurants.

According to the National Restaurant Association, 6,415 restaurants are located throughout the state. Some are close to home, and some require a bit of a drive.

From north to south in Utah, you can find a good bite to eat just about anywhere. Here are a handful of the many places worth checking out if you're out exploring a new part of the state.

Bar-W Steakhouse, Nephi

Bar-W Steakhouse in Nephi is known for its ranch-to-table steaks and beef. The family-owned restaurant serves beef raised on their own nearby ranches. They are also responsible for processing the meat, ensuring it stays fresh.

The dinner menu features hand-cut ribeyes, filet mignon, New York strip steaks, prime rib, and slow-smoked brisket, along with starters like smoked burnt ends and colossal shrimp cocktail. Sides vary from smoked gouda and bacon scallop potatoes to maple-glazed brussel sprouts.

One Google reviewer called it "a hidden gem," praising the quality of the steaks and friendly service. Whether you're passing through central Utah or looking for an excuse to take a road trip, Bar-W Steakhouse is a worthwhile stop.

The steakhouse is open Monday-Saturday from 4:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Sweetwater Kitchen, Boulder

Just outside of Capitol Reef National Park and Escalante is a 4.8-star dining experience — Sweetwater Kitchen. The restaurant, located off the beaten path, embodies a rustic, craftsmanship vibe in the desert of southeastern Utah.

Dishes like rainbow trout cakes, roasted bone marrow, chicken milanese, green chili cheeseburger, and pasta primavera are available at dinner Tuesday-Saturday starting at 5 p.m.

If you go on a Thursday night, you can play rotating games and join in on the community fun.

One Google reviewer wrote, "We were highly impressed with this gem of a restaurant hidden on a beautiful farm. The creativity, flavors, and presentation of the dishes were off the charts. … We would drive the four hours again for this experience!"

Tree Room at Sundance Resort

Sundance Resort lies deep into Provo Canyon, and within the resort is a hidden gem of a restaurant. The Tree Room is known for its fine dining in a rustic, lodge-style setting. According to their website, the tabletops are all handcrafted from a single northern Utah tree. The walls are adorned with Robert Redford's personal Native American art collection.

Dinner is the only meal served at the Tree Room. Open Tuesday-Saturday from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m., the restaurant serves elegant dishes such as Tagliatelle, Elk loin, Duck, pepper steak, and king salmon. Finish your meal off with cheesecake, chocolate hazelnut mousse, or one of their other specialties crafted by the pastry chef.

Aerial view of Moab, Utah along Main street. (Photo: mandritoiu - stock.adobe.com)

Cactus Jack's, Moab

Though it's not out of the way if you're in Moab, Cactus Jack's isn't a pit stop off of I-15. The breakfast and lunch spot is a favorite among locals and visitors. Serving classics such as omelets, chicken and waffles, breakfast burritos, and French toast, you can't go wrong with their breakfast menu.

At lunch, you can order dishes like fried ravioli, decked-out burgers, Philly cheesesteak sandwiches, fish and chips, and hot chicken.

Cactus Jack's has 4.7 stars on Google Reviews, with many praising the chicken-fried steak and biscuits, as well as the huevos rancheros.

Stop by the restaurant any day of the week from 7 a.m.-2 p.m.

Severo, Richfield

In Richfield, a city with only about 8,200 people, is a restaurant locals call "the best place" and "fantastic." Severo is located in an old building that was originally a bank back in 1898. Now the modern frontier dining spot keeps the old-world charm alive.

Lunch and dinner are served at Severo nearly every day of the week. If you're up for fine dining during the lunch hours, menu options may include a Nashville hot chicken sandwich, croque madame, shepherd's pie, pulled pork mac, or carbonara. Try the mornay pasta with blackened chicken, the chimichurri steak mac, braised buffalo short ribs, or pecan chicken with citrus sauce for dinner.

Earning 4.9 stars on Google, Severo customers leave happy and full. One reviewer said, "First time trying Severo and we are so impressed! We rarely eat out since it often leaves me feeling less than great, but for our anniversary we decided to give them a try—best decision!

Not only did I feel amazing afterward, but you can truly taste the difference in their fresh, high-quality ingredients. We ordered the Gyoza Tacos, Annabelle Chicken, and Salmon, and every single dish was a 5-star standout.

The ambiance was spectacular, warm, and inviting, perfect for a special night out.

Worth every penny. We'll definitely be back!"

Stop by Monday-Saturday for a tasty meal you won't soon forget.

Zion cliffs with LaVerkin in the foreground. (Photo: Austin Broadbent - stock.adobe.com)

River Rock Roasting, La Verkin

Located in La Verkin near Zion National Park is one of the area's most beloved stops for a quick tasty bite: River Rock Roasting.

Though they're known for their cinnamon rolls, the restaurant serves artisan roasted coffee, burgers, sandwiches, pizzas, salads, and beer.

Visitors can stop by for a quick cup of coffee and a treat, or you can stay a while and enjoy the canyon views while you eat.

Google reviewers from all over the world praise the restaurant. One reviewer wrote, "Well deserving of their reviews, this place saved us on our trip to Zion. The food was absolutely delicious every time, service was fast and prompt, the location overlooks a small scenic view, and their pastries are amazing! … Eating here four times over the course of our weekend was a no-brainer, well worth the money!"

River Rock Roasting is open seven days a week until 9 p.m.

Log Haven, Millcreek Canyon

The 126-year-old building in Millcreek Canyon was originally a cabin hideaway made with logs from Oregon. Located about four miles into the canyon, Log Haven restaurant is an escape from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Their noteworthy cuisine—curated by the chef, culinary advisor, and pastry chef—uses local or regional organic ingredients whenever possible.

Log Haven offers dishes such as bison striploin, ricotta gnocchi, market steak au poivre, and duck fat fingerling potatoes. If you're craving something sweet after your main dish, splurge on a maple creme brulee, a dutch cherry blossom liege waffle, or ricotta dulce-brioche bread pudding.

Escape the city life and head up the canyon to Log Haven for dinner every day of the week, or brunch on Saturday and Sunday.

Shooting Star Saloon, Huntsville

According to Visit Ogden, the Shooting Star Saloon is the oldest operating saloon in the state. Inside, you'll find old newspaper clippings, taxidermied animal heads, and tons of $1 bills hanging from the ceiling.

The menu has two kinds of food: Burgers and a hot dog. Seriously. They have cheeseburgers, bacon cheeseburgers, and a single hot dog variation. Each is served with a side of chips.

One reviewer stated, "Anything you want as long as it's hamburgers! Tasty chow for a great price, beer choices were ample, service was friendly, and lunch atmosphere was pleasant. All-in sub $20 for two beers and more food than I could finish in one sitting. What a great find!"

Since they opened their doors in 1879, the bar only accepts cash. So come prepared (or use the ATM inside).

Photo: Mykhailovskyi - stock.adobe.com

Maddox Ranch House, Perry

For more than 75 years, Maddox Ranch House in Perry near Brigham City, has been serving steaks and fried chicken to locals and those willing to make the drive.

Maddox is known for their steaks and fried chicken, but prime rib, chicken fried steak, soft dinner rolls, raspberry butter, and decadent pies. Don't leave without a slice of the coconut cream pie!

With thousands of Google reviews and a 4.6-star rating, visitors say the restaurant continues to live up to its reputation. One reviewer shared, "Best filet mignon I have ever had, hands down. Hubby had the bison New York strip, and he loved it. We drove 100 miles and would do it again. So good."

Visit Maddox Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

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