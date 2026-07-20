Utah students witness history in the making during Washington, D.C. experience

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The 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence is a big deal for any American, but it's particularly special for 38 juniors and seniors from Terra Academy in Vernal. These students had the opportunity to experience American history – right where it unfolded.

Through Terra Academy's inaugural Close Up program, located in Washington, D.C., students participated in a nationally recognized civic education experience combining history, government and leadership with hands-on learning. Throughout the week, students explored the nation's capital, met with elected officials and engaged in discussions designed to help them better understand the responsibilities of citizenship.

For many of the students, the trip represented much more than an educational excursion; It was their first time traveling across the country, flying on commercial airlines with layovers, navigating major airports and experiencing the East Coast. In many ways, each step of the journey became part of the learning experience

An educational mission for the individual

Terra Academy's mission of treating every student as a unique individual is at the heart of its community model and project-based learning. The school aims to help students become independent lifelong learners who respect other cultures, become productive citizens and serve as stewards of their environment. Those principles extend beyond the classroom and encourage students to learn through meaningful, real-world experiences.

During the week, students toured many of the nation's most significant landmarks, including memorials, museums and historic government buildings. Standing in places they'd only read about in textbooks allowed students to connect classroom lessons with real-world experiences and gain a deeper appreciation for the people and events that shaped the country.

The most important thing we brought home was a new perspective on respect—learning how to discuss ideas, listen to others, and value different viewpoints. –Terra Academy student

An unforgettable experience

One of the highlights of the trip was meeting U.S. Sen. John Curtis of Utah on the steps of the U.S. Capitol. Students had the opportunity to ask questions, learn about public service and hear firsthand how decisions made in Washington affect communities throughout Utah.

For many participants, it was their first opportunity to meet a member of the U.S. Senate in person.

A meeting of minds

The Close Up program also brought together students from schools across the country. Through workshops, discussions and collaborative activities, participants explored current issues, historical events and civic responsibility while learning to engage respectfully with classmates who brought diverse backgrounds and viewpoints.

One student reflected that the experience encouraged participants to think independently while listening carefully to others and understanding perspectives different from their own. Those conversations became one of the program's most valuable lessons.

"The most important thing we brought home was a new perspective on respect—learning how to discuss ideas, listen to others, and value different viewpoints," said one student.

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A lesson beyond history

As America commemorates its semiquincentennial, the Close Up experience emphasized that citizenship involves more than learning historical facts. Students were encouraged to ask thoughtful questions, consider multiple perspectives and recognize their role in strengthening their communities.

For Terra Academy teachers and chaperones, the most meaningful moments often occurred outside scheduled activities.

Many students had never traveled such a long distance from home. Navigating airports, managing travel schedules, riding public transportation and adapting to unfamiliar surroundings required confidence, flexibility and teamwork. By the end of the week, educators observed students becoming more self-assured, more willing to collaborate and more comfortable stepping outside their comfort zones.

Parents also noticed the impact after students returned home.

One parent said their child came back with greater confidence and a new willingness to discuss important issues thoughtfully and respectfully.

"She left one way and came back different," she said. She was able to express herself, share her feelings, and talk about difficult subjects. Those experiences truly changed her."

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The Terra philosophy

Those personal transformations are at the heart of Terra Academy's educational philosophy. Since opening in 2015, the free public charter school has focused on individualized instruction, project-based learning and preparing students to become engaged citizens both locally and globally. Serving students in grades K-12, the school emphasizes not only academic achievement but also character development through its core expectations of respect, responsibility and kindness.

School leaders hope the success of this year's Close Up trip marks the beginning of a lasting tradition for future Terra Academy juniors and seniors.

A priceless lesson

The Close Up program's inaugural group demonstrated how immersive educational experiences can inspire students to become more confident learners while strengthening their understanding of civic responsibility. By exploring the nation's capital during the country's 250th anniversary celebration, participants gained a unique perspective on American history and government while developing skills that extend well beyond the classroom.

For many students, the week was filled with memorable firsts—from boarding airplanes and traveling across the country to standing inside the Capitol and speaking with a U.S. senator. More importantly, they returned home with a broader understanding of the nation they call home and a deeper appreciation for the role they can play in shaping its future.

As Terra Academy continues to prepare students to become lifelong learners and responsible citizens, experiences like Close Up demonstrate that some of the most meaningful lessons are learned not by reading about history, but by experiencing it firsthand.

For more information on Terra Academy and its programs, visit Terra Academy online.