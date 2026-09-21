Utah stereotypes that are probably accurate

Estimated read time: 7-8 minutes

There are many misconceptions out there about Utahns.

For years, residents have endured jokes about Utah men having multiple wives, every family having a dozen children and the whole state being squeaky-clean when it comes to morality.

The rising popularity of Utah-based reality TV shows may have altered that perception slightly. Now, the pendulum has swung in the other direction, with people believing that all Utahns adhere to strict beauty standards that can only be achieved through plastic surgery, lead dramatic lives, keep scandalous secrets and sip dirty sodas nonstop.

Even Jane Williamson, the self-dubbed Utah Mom, pokes fun at these stereotypes in her social media videos, which have racked up millions of views and comments from locals who have never felt so seen.

Obviously, not everyone in the Beehive State fits these stereotypes. But some are certainly more accurate than others.

Here are a few that just might be true.

Utahns have the biggest families

No, not every family in Utah has a dozen kids. Business Insider reports that Utah does claim the top spot for the number of children per household — but the number of children per family is just 2.32 on average.

No matter how many kids are in the family, you can count on Utahns leading the way with some pretty creative names, though. Unique spellings, names that end in -leigh and hybrid names are extremely popular. (Just ask Jane about Chickenleigh.)

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Utahns marry young

Utahns aren't marrying quite as young as they used to, but they're still getting married sooner than other adults throughout the nation. Axios recently reported the average marriage age in Utah was about 26 years, which some may consider to be "old" by local standards. However, the national average is 29.7 years, so Utahns are still ahead of the curve.

Utahns are religious

Most people know that The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is the largest religious body in Utah — but that doesn't mean everyone belongs to it. The Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute at the University of Utah recently reported that Utah has "the largest share of religious adherents of any state."

A whopping 76.1% of the state's population was counted as a religious adherent, compared to 48.6% of the nation at large. And no, they're not all Latter-day Saints. From 2010 to 2020, Hindu (Traditional Temples), Muslims and the National Baptist Convention experienced the highest growth rates of adherents.

The state is pretty sober

Given the high prevalence of members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — who famously abstain from alcohol — it should surprise no one that the state ranks lowest in the nation for alcohol consumption, according to World Population Review.

And yet, as you'll soon find out, Utahns do have a very specific drinking problem.

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Dirty sodas reign supreme

By now, you've probably noticed a drive-through soda shop in just about every city block, with long lines of SUVs stuffed with thirsty families on the go. Utahns may not be big drinkers of alcohol, but they make up for that in their consumption of dirty sodas.

Writing for Visit Utah, Jessica Chindgren explains, "Simply put, a dirty soda is your typical fountain soda, but with added ingredients such as heavy creams, flavored syrups, candy pieces or fruit juices."

In case you're wondering where to start, Dr. Pepper or Diet Coke mixed with coconut syrup is a crowd-pleasing favorite. But be careful — it might get you hooked.

Utahns are particularly service-oriented

This is one stereotype that Utahns should be proud of. The state has a reputation for being filled with particularly nice people — and the stats back that up.

According to UServeUtah, the state ranks No. 1 in the nation for both formal and informal volunteerism.

"We are encouraged and inspired to see this data, which reaffirms Utah's position as a national leader in both formal and informal volunteering," Loggins Merrill, director of UServeUtah, said. "This achievement is a testament to the deep-rooted spirit of service that defines our state. We believe that service is not just an act of kindness — it's a powerful solution to the challenges we face in our communities."

Utahns love their fry sauce

Restaurant owners, leaving fry sauce off your menu comes at your own peril in Utah. Residents have come to expect the signature pink sauce — which traditionally consists of one part ketchup and two parts mayonnaise — to be readily available as a companion to their fries and burgers.

"It is as necessary a condiment as barbecue sauce might be at other fast food chains," Eric Grundhauser writes in an article for Atlas Obscura.

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And they love being outside

With five national parks and 46 state parks, Utah is a veritable playground for all ages. While it's true that many people live here their whole lives without ever visiting some of these places, people are still finding plenty to do outside.

A report from Total Shape magazine ranked Utah as the No. 5 state in the U.S. for outdoor activity.

Utahns are extremely healthy — and sugar-obsessed

You've probably heard the phrase "both things can be true." Well, that's definitely the case when it comes to the seemingly paradoxical relationship Utahns have with their health — and their desserts.

According to a report by Axios, Utah recently ranked No. 5 on the list of healthiest states in the nation. You can thank low smoking and drinking rates, as well as all of that outdoor activity for this one.

But there's a balance to all that healthiness. Yes, Utahns love their dirty sodas, but they also love dessert in general. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that Utah has the highest concentration of ice cream production jobs in the country.

That certainly comes in handy with all of those kids in tow.

Utahns talk differently

No, not everyone in the state exhibits the famed "Utah accent" — where "mountain" becomes "mou'in" and "milk" transforms to "melk." But certain phrases are a dead giveaway that you're from Utah. Among them, you'll hear:

"Oh my heck!" Just one of many "soft" Utah curses.

"Sluffing." It means to skip class.

"You're fine!" The response you'll hear when someone says, "I'm sorry!"

"You bet!" A plucky way of saying "yes" or "you're welcome."

"Biffed it." This means that someone fell down.

And then, of course, there are the weirdly pronounced city names, like Tooele, Hurricane, Mantua and Hooper. If you don't know how to pronounce them, ask your fellow Utahns.

The truth about Utahns

Some stereotypes may stand the test of time. Others will evolve. One thing that will remain the same: Utah will always be a pretty unique place.

Utah's most unique and best dining in out-of-the-way places According to the National Restaurant Association, 6,415 restaurants are located throughout the state. From north to south in Utah, you can find a good bite to eat just about anywhere. Here are a handful of the many places worth checking out if you're out exploring a new part of the state.

Siegfried & Jensen

Since 1990, Siegfried & Jensen have been helping the people of Utah and surrounding states who have suffered needless injuries and death caused by car accidents, truck accidents, medical malpractice, defective drugs, dog bites, wrongful death, and other types of personal injury.

The firm is committed to keeping Utah families and communities safe by ensuring wrongdoers are held accountable. While a lawsuit isn't always the answer when it is needed, having someone on your side can mean the difference between declaring bankruptcy and rebuilding your life and moving forward, especially when you're up against an insurance company or a hospital.

Siegfried & Jensen has represented more than 35,000 clients and recovered over $1.2 billion for them.