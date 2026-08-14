Utah company powers you up, even in the backcountry

Estimated read time: 5-6 minutes

There are a lot of things to love about fall – and some of them don't even include pumpkin spice. In fact, for many Utahns, fall is the best time of year to enjoy the state's beauty in an RV or trailer. With cooler temperatures, changing leaves and fewer summer crowds, September and October can be prime months for camping.

Of course, getting away from crowded campgrounds often means getting away from something else: electrical hookups.

For RV owners who want to spend more time boondocking on public lands, exploring remote areas or simply camping without the hum of a generator, a properly designed solar and battery system can be priceless.

Salt Lake City-based Momentum Upfitters specializes in designing and installing those systems. Formerly known as Utah Off Grid Solar, the company builds RV power systems using solar panels, lithium batteries, inverters and other components designed to give travelers more independence from shore power and generators.

If you're headed off the grid this fall, be sure you're considering all the important details:

Start with where you want to camp

Utah has no shortage of places to get away from developed campgrounds.

Southern Utah offers extensive opportunities for dispersed camping on Bureau of Land Management and national forest lands near destinations like Moab, Capitol Reef National Park and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument.

Closer to the Wasatch Front, RV owners can look toward the Uinta Mountains, where forest roads and dispersed camping areas provide access to lakes, hiking trails and fall colors. Central Utah and the areas surrounding Fishlake National Forest also offer plenty of room to explore as summer crowds begin to disappear.

Wherever you go, check current land-management regulations, fire restrictions, road conditions and camping rules before setting up camp. Fall weather can change quickly, particularly at higher elevations.

Once you leave a developed campground, however, you also need to think about how you'll power everything you plan to use.

Photo: Momentum Uplifters

Figure out how much power you actually need

There isn't one ideal RV solar system for everyone.

Someone who primarily needs lights, a water pump, a refrigerator and USB charging has very different requirements than a family trying to run a microwave, coffee maker, Starlink, televisions or air conditioning.

Momentum Upfitters recommends starting with a simple question: What do you expect to use when you're not plugged in?

Standard RV battery systems can generally operate 12-volt equipment like lights, fans and water pumps. Running household-style 120-volt appliances from batteries typically requires an inverter. From there, battery capacity and charging capability need to be matched to the owner's expected power consumption.

Solar is also only one part of the equation. Panels generate electricity, batteries store it and an inverter makes stored battery power available to many of the appliances RV owners normally use when connected to shore power.

A well-designed system balances all three rather than simply adding as many solar panels as will fit on the roof.

Know what an off-grid system costs

Going off-grid with many of the conveniences of a developed campground isn't an inexpensive upgrade, and Momentum Upfitters is upfront about that.

The company's professionally installed Complete RV Power Packages currently start at $6,999. The entry-level Momentum RV Core includes 500 watts of solar, a 3.81-kilowatt-hour lithium battery system and a 3.0-kVA inverter. Packages increase in capacity from there, with larger systems designed for customers who want longer appliance runtimes or significantly greater off-grid capability.

At the upper end, the Momentum RV Apex is priced at $24,999 and includes 2,500 watts of solar, 23.36 kilowatt-hours of battery storage, greater inverter capacity and a high-efficiency air-conditioning replacement.

That doesn't mean every camper needs a complete power package. Momentum Upfitters also installs lithium batteries or RV solar system upgrades individually for owners who primarily want to keep existing batteries charged or reduce generator use, as well as simpler systems for travelers who don't need to operate large 120-volt appliances while camping.

The important part is matching the investment to how the RV will actually be used.

Photo: Momentum Uplifters

Build for real-world conditions

Solar panels don't produce their rated output around the clock. Clouds, shade, shorter fall days, temperatures and campsite orientation can all affect production.

That's one reason Momentum Upfitters designs its systems around real-world energy use rather than ideal conditions.

The company uses Victron power components along with lithium batteries and integrates solar generation, battery storage and inverter capacity into a complete system. Each installation is designed around the specific RV and the owner's expected electrical loads.

Momentum Upfitters works on all makes and models: Class A motorhomes, camper vans, Class C rigs, fifth wheels, bumper-pull trailers, slide-in truck campers, and overlanders alike and has installed systems on brands including Alliance RV, ATC Trailers, Airstream, Brinkley, Newmar and more.

Momentum Upfitters' complete packages are also designed to be expandable, allowing owners to add battery or solar capacity later rather than necessarily replacing the entire system.

Spend more time beyond the hookups

For some campers, plugging in at an RV park is part of the experience. For others, the goal is to get as far away from a campground as possible.

If you're in the second group, upgrading an RV's electrical system can open up a whole lot more camping territory.

Momentum Upfitters operates from its original Salt Lake City location and has expanded to Fort Collins, Colorado, installing complete RV power systems, solar upgrades, lithium batteries, inverters and high-efficiency air-conditioning systems.

With fall camping season approaching, RV owners considering an upgrade can learn more about available systems and determine what level of off-grid capability fits the way they actually travel by visiting Momentum Upfitters. Mention this article and place a deposit before Sept. 15 to receive 10% off a complete RV power package!