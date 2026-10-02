Two identical retirement savings, two totally different outcomes.

Estimated read time: 6-7 minutes

Could two different families retire with the same amount of savings – yet experience two completely different retirements?

Absolutely. Imagine two couples who each retire with $500,000 in savings.

One couple has to watch every dollar they spend. They're putting off vacations, worrying about expenses and wondering if their savings will last.

The other couple is taking their bucket list trips, going out to dinner with family and friends, helping their kids and grandkids, and enjoying the retirement they worked decades to achieve.

They both saved $500,000. So, what's the difference?

It may have less to do with how much money they saved and more to do with (1) where their money is saved, (2) how it will be taxed, (3) and how they withdraw their money in retirement.

Your retirement balance doesn't tell the whole story

During your working years, the goal seems fairly straightforward: save as much money as you possibly can.

But retirement changes the equation.

Once the paychecks stop, you need to turn those savings into income. And that's when taxes often become a much bigger part of the picture.

For example, $500,000 sitting primarily in a traditional IRA or 401(k) is very different from $500,000 spread out among traditional retirement accounts, Roth accounts, and taxable savings.

Why? Because those dollars are often taxed very differently.

Traditional IRA and 401(k) withdrawals are taxable, while qualified Roth distributions are tax-free.

In other words, the number on your retirement statement isn't necessarily the amount you'll have available to spend.

One withdrawal could impact more than your tax bill

And the tax on a withdrawal is often just one piece of the puzzle. Most people don't realize this… But everything is connected in retirement.

For example, a withdrawal from your IRA or 401(k) doesn't just trigger more taxes on this withdrawal. It could also trigger higher taxes on your Social Security benefits and other investment income.

IRA's and 401(k)'s, pensions, Social Security, investment income from dividends, interest, real estate, and even your Medicare premiums – all of these things are connected. So, when you make a move with any of these things, there are often hidden consequences most people never think about.

What if most of your money is in an IRA or 401(k)?

Because withdrawals from these accounts are taxable, the more you take out to cover your expenses, the more taxable income you create. And once required minimum distributions begin, you'll have to take money out each year, whether you need it or not.

This is where many retirees assume there isn't much they can do – but that's simply not true.

Even if the majority of your retirement savings is sitting in traditional IRAs and 401(k)s, you still have opportunities that could significantly reduce the total amount of taxes you'll pay in retirement.

Depending on your circumstances, those strategies could include:

Roth conversions: Strategically converting portions of traditional IRAs and 401(k)s into a Roth and paying the taxes now in exchange for tax-free income in retirement.

Withdrawal sequencing: Determining which accounts to draw from first — and when – rather than simply withdrawing money wherever it's most convenient.

Managing taxable income: Coordinating withdrawals with Social Security, Medicare, and other income to potentially avoid unnecessary taxes or higher Medicare premiums.

Planning before RMDs begin: Using the years between retirement and Required Minimum Distributions to make strategic tax moves while you may have more control over your taxable income.

The key is that having most of your money in an IRA or 401(k) doesn't necessarily mean there's nothing you can do about your taxes in retirement.

In fact, the years leading up to and just after you retire often present important opportunities that could significantly reduce your taxes with these accounts.

What if your savings are spread across different accounts?

If you have money in a combination of traditional IRAs and 401(k)s, Roth accounts, and taxable investments, you may have even more options for reducing your taxes in retirement.

Having different "buckets" of money could allow you to choose where your retirement income comes from each year based on your tax situation.

For example, in a year when taxable income is already high, you might have the ability to draw more from an account that doesn't create additional taxable income.

In another year, it could make sense to withdraw from a traditional retirement account, or convert a portion of it into a Roth.

This is the potential power of tax diversification. It's not just about having different accounts. It's about having more choices over how and when you pay taxes.

Your opportunity may be greater before RMDs begin

Having choices is valuable. Knowing when to use them matters, too.

For many people, the years after they retire, but before they start taking Social Security and required minimum distributions begin, could provide the best opportunity to save on taxes in retirement.

The reason why is because your income may be lower. You don't have income from Social Security and RMDs haven't started. And you may have more control over how much taxable income you create each year. This may be an opportunity to evaluate Roth conversions, withdrawal sequencing, and other strategies.

How much money could retirement tax planning save you?

You probably know how much you've saved for retirement. But do you know how much of those savings you'll actually get to spend?

More importantly, do you know if there are steps you could take now that could reduce your taxes in retirement?

Whether most of your savings is in traditional IRAs and 401(k)s, or spread across several different types of accounts, there may be some tax-planning opportunities that could lead to significant tax savings.

Right now, B.O.S.S. Retirement Solutions is offering a free, customized Retirement Tax Savings Analysis designed to help identify those opportunities.

This analysis provides a side-by-side comparison of how much you're projected to pay in taxes now, versus how much you could save by implementing some tax-saving strategies.

This way you get to see how much you could potentially save, without any risk. (There is no cost for this analysis, even if you're not a BOSS client.) Click here to request your free, personalized analysis today.

When it comes to retirement, how much you've saved is only part of the story. What ultimately matters is how much of it you get to enjoy.

And, if you would like to learn more about how you can unlock the potential of your retirement plan, we invite you to register for our webinar being held on October 13th. Register here.

About the Authors: Tyson Thacker and Ryan Thacker are the founders of B.O.S.S. Retirement Solutions. They are published authors of the Amazon best-selling book, "The B.O.S.S. Retirement Blueprint, Your Guide to a Secure and Independent Retirement." Their award-winning firm has seven offices located throughout the Wasatch Front, and a new office in St. George.

Advisory services offered through B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors, an SEC-Registered Investment Advisor. Insurance products and services offered through B.O.S.S. Retirement Solutions. Information contained in this material is for informational purposes only. Actual results may vary. No statement contained herein shall constitute tax, legal, or investment advice. The information is not intended to be used as the sole basis for financial decisions, nor should it be construed as advice designed to meet the particular needs of any individual. You should seek advice on legal and tax questions from an independent attorney or tax advisor. Our firm is not affiliated with the Social Security Administration, U.S. government, or any governmental agency.