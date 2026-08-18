Test Drive: 2026 Ford F-350 Platinum Tremor is a truck that can do it all

Estimated read time: 6-7 minutes

There are plenty of trucks that make big promises about being able to "do it all." And you know what? After a few days in the larger-than-life 2026 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum Tremor, I actually think this truck can deliver on that claim.

This big boy is a luxury vehicle, a serious work truck, a heavy-duty towing rig and a surprisingly capable off-road machine — if you dare take it down any trails. And with the right equipment, it would serve you well as a custom overlander, a mobile power station or a family hauler.

The question you're going to have to ask yourself is — and you're going to need to be brutally honest — whether you actually need all this capability. This truck is a lot, in every way. But if it's for you and your heavy-duty towing and hauling needs, you are going to absolutely love it.

After several days with this Tremor-fied F-350 Platinum, I came away impressed by just how much Ford has managed to combine into one massive pickup. It really is the best of several worlds and yet I'm also convinced that most people don't need this much truck.

But if you do, it's going to be hard to beat everything this beast has to offer.

Here are just a few reasons why this might just be the ultimate truck for your serious off-roading, towing and hauling needs.

Photo: Jason Bell

It's built for the big jobs and big trails

One of the most important things to understand about the F-350 Tremor is that the Tremor package doesn't turn the Super Duty into an off-road toy, nor does it take away from its heavy-duty underpinnings. It simply takes an already serious heavy-duty truck and adds to it by giving it more ability when the pavement ends, while also making it better to drive on the road (and better looking).

For example, Ford's F-150 Raptor is specially engineered as a desert-racing, high-speed off-road performance truck. It's very cool, and very fun, but it comes at the expense of towing and hauling capability.

The F-350 Tremor takes a different approach. You still get the enormous towing and payload capability that makes the Super Duty platform so useful, but Ford adds factory-engineered equipment to increase and expand on its prowess, especially once the pavement ends.

Photo: Jason Bell

Speaking of towing capacity, Ford's Super Duty lineup isn't messing around. Some builds are rated to tow up to 40,000 pounds, with payload capacities soaring up to 8,000 pounds. These numbers vary significantly depending on configuration, engine, axle ratios and more, but it's safe to say that you won't be disappointed with the F-350's ability to move heaven and earth.

The Tremor package includes 35-inch all-terrain tires, off-road-tuned shocks, unique springs that provide additional ground clearance, skid plates, a front limited-slip differential and an electronic locking rear differential.

Photo: Jason Bell

There are also drive modes designed specifically for situations you could find your Tremor in, including Rock Crawl and Trail modes. Trail Control helps manage your speed over difficult terrain, and Trail Turn Assist can help tighten up the truck's turning radius.

In other words, the Tremor package is in no way just an appearance package — it's a pretty hardcore add-on that will make your Super Duty even more super.

Photo: Jason Bell

Luxury on a massive scale

Once you climb inside (power side steps are a must) it doesn't take long to see that the Platinum trim is the real deal in premium finishes, features and options. This truly is a truck that can spend the morning hauling a massive trailer and just a few hours later take the family on a road trip without feeling like you've traded luxury for capability.

The cabin is packed with awesome features like heated, ventilated and massaging seats, a panoramic sunroof, a head-up display and a sharp center touchscreen and an easy-to-read digital gauge cluster.

Photo: Jason Bell

It's the kind of interior that makes you question what even is luxury anymore, and if it can be found in a heavy-duty Ford truck, all the better.

If you need a heavy-duty pickup for work, towing or recreation, the days of settling for something spartan and utilitarian are long gone. The F-350 Platinum provides the kind of luxury and technology you'd expect from a high-end SUV or something of the like, while retaining all the hardware underneath to handle jobs few other vehicles on the road can.

Photo: Jason Bell

Who should buy an F-350 Tremor?

I thought a lot about this question this week: Who should buy an F-350 Tremor? And the answer I came up with is: both more and fewer truck buyers.

Let me explain.

Many lighter-duty trucks are still plenty capable. They can haul and they can tow — up to a certain point. In other words, just because your half-ton truck is rated to tow a certain amount of weight, it doesn't necessarily mean that you should. It takes bulk to not just move bulk, but to control it. The last thing you want is to be on the freeway or a mountain pass and have the trailer controlling you and not the other way around.

So, if you're towing, hauling and going on rugged adventures — often — then spending the extra cash for a loaded-out F-350 Tremor with the high-output 6.7-liter Powerstroke Diesel motor is worth it. You'll be glad for the 1,200 pound-feet of torque, even if you never truly need it all.

Think: you'd rather have it and not need it than need it and not have it, because that's when you get into trouble with a big, heavy load in tow.

On the other hand, it surprises me how many of these I see driven daily and never put to use. The cost, fuel economy, size and rougher ride are enough for me to readily point buyers who never tow or haul heavy loads to the better-riding, easier-to-drive and more efficient F-150.

Photo: Jason Bell

But, if you regularly tow a large trailer, or if you work on a ranch or job site where muddy fields and rough access roads are part of the job, the F-350 Tremor is an incredibly useful and robust tool for all those jobs. With thousands of pounds of payload capacity, and even more than that in the towing department, there isn't much the F-350 Tremor can't do without breaking a sweat.

It also doesn't force you to choose between a luxury truck, a work truck and an off-road truck. This truck is all of them — with almost no compromises.

The result is a pickup that can haul a trailer to or through the mountains, crawl down a rough trail to a campsite, power equipment from its bed and take the family to dinner in comfort.

It's a lot of truck, but you get what you pay for. And for the person who needs it, few other vehicles check the boxes this one does.

The 2026 Ford F-350 Platinum Tremor isn't the right truck for everyone — but for those who need and want what it can do, this truck can do almost everything — and it does it really, really well.

As Michael Van Runkle of the DuPont Registry said in his assessment of the vehicle, "Either with the Godzilla or the diesel, though, the F-350 stands out as the absolute pinnacle of American pickups, ready for anything the world can throw at a truck."

More photos below.

About the author: Jason Bell is a lifelong car enthusiast who loves sharing his passions as a teacher, podcaster and automotive journalist. He is an accredited member of the Rocky Mountain Automotive Press. You can contact him at jasonbellcars@gmail.com or on his YouTube channel.