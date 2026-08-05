Skyline twins achieve national success with help from Utah Online School

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

Twin brothers Victor and Forest Young are demonstrating how public education is evolving, giving students more opportunities to personalize how and when they learn.

While attending Skyline High School, the two brothers used part-time courses through Utah Online School to balance their academics with a national coding competition that ultimately earned recognition from Congress. According to the American College of Education, online learning gives students greater flexibility while helping them learn at their own pace — benefits that can open doors both inside and outside the classroom.

An award-winning app that gained national recognition

Victor and Forest recently won the 2025 Congressional App Challenge in Utah's First Congressional District.

An official initiative of the U.S. House of Representatives, the Congressional App Challenge encourages students to learn coding, explore computer science and to create practical technology solutions for their communities. In 2025, the challenge marked a record-setting year, with more than 13,800 students nationwide submitting more than 4,600 original apps.

Victor and Forest developed Computerpreter, an app that expands accessibility for the deaf and hard-of-hearing community through real-time American Sign Language translation. Their project not only won Utah's First Congressional District competition but was also named the West Regional Winner and National Runner-Up.

Photo: Utah Online School

The brothers traveled to Washington, D.C., for the annual House of Code celebration on Capitol Hill, where they showcased their work to members of Congress, congressional staff and industry leaders. They also visited the offices of Rep. Blake Moore and Sen. John Curtis, receiving official congratulatory letters recognizing their achievement.

But balancing a national competition while keeping up with school required the right learning environment.

Photo: Utah Online School

How online learning made it possible

Through Utah's Statewide Online Education Program (SOEP), Victor and Forest took part-time online courses through Utah Online School while remaining enrolled at Skyline High School. The flexible schedule helped them stay on track academically while dedicating time to developing their award-winning app.

Getting to complete coursework on their own schedule was one of the biggest advantages.

"Utah Online School gave us the flexibility to pursue advanced STEM research and national competitions at a high level while maintaining strong academics," the Young brothers said. "It also helped us develop independence, time management and self-motivation."

The experience challenged them in more ways than one.

"We've faced challenges balancing a demanding, time-intensive academic workload alongside AI and technology breakthrough projects," they said. "Managing responsibilities across different areas has required strong organization, time management and consistency."

Along the way, they also gained confidence, independence and stronger time-management skills that will serve them well beyond high school.

Part-time enrollment gives more choice and flexibility

For many students, part-time online learning mixed with in-person enrollment at their local boundary school can be the ideal fit. They get the benefit of flexible coursework while still getting to enjoy the traditional high school experience.

The option can be especially helpful for students who need scheduling flexibility, credit recovery or access to courses their school may not offer. For Victor and Forest, it also created time to pursue a demanding project with real-world impact.

You can learn more about part-time enrollment on Utah Online School's website.

A wide range of course offerings

Whether students enroll in one course or several, Utah Online School offers a variety of classes to meet different academic needs.

Students can choose from core subjects such as reading, math, science and social studies, along with electives including music, art, keyboarding, coding and world languages.

For a full list of course offerings, check out their online catalog.

A learning style that benefits everyone

Utah Online School isn't just a great option for students who want a customized learning approach — it benefits parents as well. Instead of stressing about tight deadlines and strict schedules, you get to play a supporting role in their online schooling. Guided by highly qualified teachers, counselors and staff, your child is ultimately in the driver's seat for their own education.

Fall enrollment is now open

Over the past 18 years, Utah Online School has served more than 120,000 Utah students through flexible learning options designed to meet a variety of educational needs.

As Victor and Forest prepare for what's next, their story highlights what's possible when students have the flexibility to pursue both their education and their passions.

Utah Online School is an accredited public school offering free full-time and part-time enrollment for Utah K-12 students.

Explore your options and enroll today at utahonline.org.