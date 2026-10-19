Mountain Green luxury townhomes offer life in an outdoor paradise

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If you ask typical Utahns what their favorite thing about Utah is, there's a good chance you'll hear "mountains" or "skiing" in their answer.

What if you could experience mountain living — with a touch of modern luxury — while spending more time outdoors and less time commuting to and from the mountains? That lifestyle is available in Mountain Green, and it's more affordable than you might think.

The new Peaks Townhomes by Utah Relocations and Lync Construction have an unbeatable location near all-season recreation opportunities. If you've always dreamed of spontaneous ski afternoons and hiking and paddleboarding just minutes from your front door, the Peaks Townhomes are an opportunity you don't want to miss.

Modern mountain living

Mountain Green is in the scenic Morgan Valley, nestled at the base of the Wasatch Mountains and surrounded by the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest.

Conveniently situated near the freeway but with all the trappings of small-town mountain living, Peaks Townhomes gives homeowners the best of both worlds. You can drive to downtown Salt Lake City in 35 minutes, but it is even closer to skiing, water sports, and hiking. The homes are just 10 minutes from Snowbasin Resort, the future host of Alpine Skiing events in the 2034 Winter Olympics!

Whether you're looking for a year-round residence, a vacation retreat, or a profitable investment (the HOA allows nightly rentals), there are options for multiple budgets and layouts. Each two- or three-story home is thoughtfully designed with contemporary finishes, spacious floor plans and quality craftsmanship throughout. You can easily picture yourself hosting friends for an adventure-filled weekend getaway or cozying up after a day on the slopes.

Ski more, drive less

Every powder hound dreams of a 10-minute ski commute. Living at Peak Townhomes brings that dream to life! Snowbasin — recently ranked the top ski resort in North America by USA Today — is practically in your backyard, while Powder Mountain and Nordic Valley resorts are both within a 45-minute drive.

With all these ski options nearby, homeowners can spend less time getting to the mountains and more time enjoying them. That means a full Saturday of skiing with friends and family, squeezing in a few evening runs after work, or simply having the freedom to be first on the mountain during a fresh powder day.

A home base for every season

The outdoor recreation doesn't end when the snow melts in the Spring. In fact, your opportunities to get outside multiply!

Spring gives you the chance to hike and explore as the mountains thaw, while summer brings a boon of activities to enjoy: boating, paddleboarding, fishing, and biking. Nearby Pineview and Causey Reservoirs provide ample options for watersports and swimming. In the fall, you'll be treated to a riot of gorgeous reds and yellows as the leaves change color, so plan to spend that season hiking and taking scenic drives.

Photo: Peaks Townhomes

Make the mountains your address

Don't wait for the weekend to enjoy the mountains. Make the mountains your address and ski, hike, bike, and more as you embrace the outdoors throughout each season. At Peaks Townhomes, you'll get modern living with all the amenities of city life but in a peaceful, quiet setting. Spend less time getting to the places you love and more time enjoying them!

Each townhome at the Peaks development has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, a garage, quartz countertops and is fully landscaped. Prices start at $570,000 and vary by floor plan.

To learn more about Peaks Townhomes and to connect with Utah Relocations, visit their website or call (801) 882-9102 to schedule a private tour.