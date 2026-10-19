Low-cost MRIs are a great option with high-deductible insurance plans

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With the high cost of medical insurance, many families opt for the lower monthly premiums offered by high-deductible plans. Of course that means paying out-of-pocket for most doctor visits and many other medical needs like MRIs.

The average cost for an MRI is $1,325, according to CareCredit, and can range upward to as much as $12,000.

That's in sharp contrast to the MRIs offered by Utah-based TaylorMED MRI where scans start at $399. TaylorMed patients avoid the typical process of visiting a doctor followed by six weeks of physical therapy.

The TaylorMED way

TaylorMED MRI clinic whittles down the typical wait time and cost of receiving an MRI, or Magnetic Resonance Imaging. You don't even need a doctor's order. You can get a quick and affordable MRI with same-day or next-day scheduling usually available.

An MRI is the best imaging modality to diagnose injuries to soft tissue and organs. With MRIs, doctors can diagnose patients faster and start necessary treatments sooner. An MRI can evaluate the source of headaches or dizziness, look for causes of bone or muscle pain, and even screen for cancer, according to the Mayo Clinic.

If you're wondering whether you might benefit from an MRI, you can check out TaylorMED MRI's full list of services.

Photo: TaylorMED MRI

Why a low-cost cash alternative can be better than using insurance

Because many insurance plans require a doctor's order for an MRI, you can potentially spend hundreds even before getting the okay, depending on your plan and co-pay.

With insurance, many factors affect the cost of your MRI. Type of health insurance, in-network provider versus out-of-network provider, body area being scanned, and even the region you live in can all affect your final costs.

In many cases, it's advantageous to skip the insurance hassle and pay a flat fee. That's what you can expect at TaylorMED MRI, where the cost for each type of imaging is clearly listed with most at $399.

There are no hidden costs involved, and since you don't have to make multiple specialist visits before finally getting an order for your MRI, it could save you hundreds—or even thousands—of dollars in the long run.

Schedule your MRI today and be on your way back to health

At TaylorMED MRI, the process is simple and hassle-free. First, schedule your exam online or by calling 385-831-7674. Next, you'll show up 15 minutes prior to your appointment to fill out paperwork and pay the one-time fee via cash, credit card, or your HSA account. Your imaging takes approximately 40 minutes to complete, and within 24 business hours you'll receive your industry-standard radiology report.

TaylorMed has locations in Salt Lake City, Lindon, Farmington, St. George and Henderson, Nevada. TaylorMED MRI is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with extended hours some evenings. To learn more, visit taylormedmri.com.