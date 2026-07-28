How Carbon County's Demolition Derby supports search and rescue

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Every summer, the sounds of revving engines, crunching metal and cheering fans fill the Carbon County Fairgrounds as one of eastern Utah's most anticipated traditions returns to the arena.

The Carbon County Search and Rescue Demolition Derby has become much more than a night of entertainment. For decades, it has served as the primary fundraiser for Carbon County Search and Rescue, helping provide the equipment and resources needed by the county's all-volunteer rescue team. Every ticket sold and sponsorship secured helps support the men and women who stand ready around the clock to respond when emergencies strike.

"The biggest differentiator is the purpose behind the horsepower," said Carbon County Sheriff Jeff Wood. "When people buy a ticket or sponsor a car here, they aren't just paying for entertainment; they are investing in the safety of their own backyard."

Tradition with purpose

Funds raised through the derby help Carbon County Search and Rescue maintain and upgrade the specialized equipment volunteers rely on during emergencies throughout the year. As the organization's primary fundraiser, the event plays a critical role in ensuring rescuers have the resources needed to respond when called upon.

For many local families, the derby is a summer tradition. What began as a community fundraiser has grown into one of eastern Utah's premier events, drawing spectators and competitors from throughout the region.

When people buy a ticket or sponsor a car here, they aren't just paying for entertainment; they are investing in the safety of their own backyard. –Carbon County Sheriff Jeff Wood

Today, the derby showcases both hometown drivers and talented competitors who travel to Carbon County for the opportunity to compete in front of one of the state's most enthusiastic crowds.

"There is a profound sense of community ownership and pride in this arena," Wood said.

Over the years, organizers have expanded vehicle classes and refined competition rules to encourage local participation while also attracting experienced drivers from outside the area. The result is a unique blend of hometown pride, fierce competition and community support.

2026 a milestone year

This year's event carries added significance for Sheriff Jeff Wood, who will retire on Jan. 1, 2027.

While Wood has helped oversee the event's growth throughout his career, he has also spent the past 10 years competing in the derby himself.

"This being my final year running the show and competing before retirement is definitely a bittersweet milestone," Wood said.

As he reflects on this year's event, Wood is quick to credit the volunteers behind its success.

"It has been a privilege to serve alongside such great professionals as the Carbon County Search and Rescue team," Wood said. "This team puts a lot of effort into the show each year, and it shows with the caliber of entertainment Carbon County gets for a low ticket price."

For Wood, some of the most memorable moments have come from seeing the grandstands filled with families, friends and supporters who show up year after year to support Search and Rescue.

As retirement approaches, he said he hopes the event continues to grow and provide lasting support for the volunteers who serve Carbon County.

"I want it to remain a permanent cornerstone of Carbon County's summer tradition, ensuring that our Search and Rescue team always has the resources they need to bring people home safely for decades to come," Wood said.

Mark your calendars

Don't miss one of eastern Utah's most anticipated summer traditions. Join local fans and competitors from across the region on Saturday, Aug. 15 for the Carbon County Search and Rescue Demolition Derby in Price.

Whether you're cheering from the grandstands or climbing behind the wheel, every ticket purchased helps support the life-saving work of Carbon County's all-volunteer Search and Rescue team.

Tickets and driver registration are available now at www.CarbonCountyDerby.com.