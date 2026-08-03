Hidden dangers of ants and spiders in Utah homes: Why prevention matters

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Homeowners across Utah are dealing with pest problems they often don't see until it becomes impossible to ignore.

A few ants on the counter. A spider in the basement. Something small enough to brush off. But those small signs can point to much larger issues hiding out of sight.

Ants and spiders are more common in Utah homes than many residents realize, according to Brandon Poole, owner of Preventive Pest Control. And by the time they're visible, they've often already been there for a while.

"A lot of people don't believe the bugs in Utah are dangerous or that there are enough to even worry about," Poole said.

The reality is that many pests live quietly in walls, crawl spaces and around a home's foundation, lurking just beneath the surface.

Photo: Adobe.com/Ivan Andriets/Stocksy

Black widow problem areas

Take black widow spiders, for example.

Active in Utah from July through November, black widow spiders tend to settle in dark, undisturbed areas like window wells, sheds and along foundations. Most homeowners don't realize they're there until something disturbs them or until treatment brings them into view.

"When we spray the exterior, that's when people actually see them," Poole said. "They're shocked by how many black widows were already around their property."

While bites are uncommon, black widows are venomous and can be dangerous, especially to children or pets. It is definitely not something homeowners want to risk.

Ant problems escalate fast

Ants, on the other hand, present a different kind of problem — one that grows quickly.

Seeing a few ants might not seem like a big deal. But according to Poole, those visible ants are only a small fraction of what's actually there.

"When you're dealing with ants, you're dealing with colonies that can have hundreds of thousands," he said.

Certain species, like odorous house ants, can nest inside walls where they contaminate food and even damage insulation. These ants are known for their distinct odor when crushed.

Because ant colonies can be so large and widespread, eliminating them isn't immediate. In many cases, it takes multiple treatments over time to fully get them under control. That's why prevention is key.

Why waiting doesn't work

Like most living things, pests are simply looking for food, water and shelter, and homes provide all three. But even clean homes aren't immune. Small entry points, accessible food and protected spaces make it easy for pests to settle in and stay hidden.

For many homeowners, the biggest shift is simply rethinking when pest control should occur. Instead of waiting for ants to appear in the kitchen or spiders to show up indoors, prevention focuses on stopping issues before they start.

There's yet another reason to be more vigilant this year: Utah has seen milder winters lately, meaning pests remain active longer and reproduce more. "Population numbers are higher when winters are mild," Poole said. "Getting ahead of it makes a big difference."

Pest control is similar to maintaining a yard, Poole added. Weeds don't disappear after one treatment — they require ongoing attention. Pest control works the same way.

"There's no way to eliminate bugs completely," Poole said. "It's about controlling populations. The more you control outside, the fewer problems you'll have inside."

Photo: Shava Cueva/Stocksy - stock.adobe.com

How preventive pest control works

Preventive service focuses on building layers of protection around the home. "We put up three protective barriers around the home," Poole said.

The first step is a targeted interior treatment, applied to common hiding spots and entry points. Products are safe for people and pets, he added. In fact, they're commonly used in hospitals and restaurants.

Next comes an exterior treatment around the home's foundation, including doors and windows. This creates a barrier that helps stop pests before they can enter.

"The more control you have outside, the less you'll see inside," Poole said.

A third layer extends into the yard, where treatments in lawns and flower beds help reduce pest populations at their source.

After that initial visit, ongoing prevention typically includes exterior protection only, unless interior issues come up.

In the end, pest control is less about reacting to what you can see and more about staying ahead of what you can't.