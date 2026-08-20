Expert advice on buying the perfect engagement ring

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

An engagement ring is, hands down, one of the most exciting purchases you'll ever make.

But when you're shopping for something so meaningful (and, let's face it, expensive) you don't want to make any choices you'll regret.

That's where a little expert advice can go a long way. To avoid ring-shopping mistakes, consider these common pitfalls and learn how to avoid them.

Pitfall #1: Not prioritizing cut quality

Jewelers categorize diamonds by the four C's: clarity, color, cut, and carat weight.

Those factors determine how a diamond looks and what it's worth. While it's easy to get caught up in the size of the gem, the quality is what matters.

According to the International Gemological Institute, a diamond's cut determines its brilliance and overall quality. The diamond cut scale evaluates how well a stone has been cut and polished, and diamonds on each level of the scale reflect and refract light differently.

The highest designation is Ideal or Excellent, then Very Good, Good, and Fair. Decide which cut designation works for your budget and start your ring shopping there.

Pitfall #2: Buying online without trying on in person

You order your groceries, clothes, shoes, and furniture online… so why not a ring? Stop right there, because this is one thing you need to do in person!

A ring can look completely different on your hand than it does on a computer screen, and details like the setting's height, the band's width, and the diamond's size can be tricky to judge from photos alone.

Trying on different styles also gives you a better sense of what you like. You may find that something you loved online you dislike in person, and vice versa. You'll also want to try on your diamond in person to see how it sparkles and reflects light up close.

Pitfall #3: Choosing a setting that doesn't work for your lifestyle

A ring might catch your eye in the jewelry case, but if it also catches on sweaters, gets in the way during workouts, or requires more maintenance than you're willing to give it, it may not be the right choice for you. Whatever the reason, choosing a ring that fits your current lifestyle is crucial.

Think about what your typical day looks like: Do you work with your hands? Spend weekends outdoors? Hit the gym daily?

Are you looking for a ring that can transition seamlessly between each activity?

Once you've answered those questions, you can choose a setting that makes sense for your lifestyle.

Low-profile settings that keep the diamond close to your finger are a good choice for active people or those that work in healthcare settings. Remember, the best ring for you is one that you feel comfortable in and can wear every day!

Photo: Duke's Jewelers

Pitfall #4: Selecting an ultra-thin band

Dainty, slim engagement ring bands are currently trending, but they aren't your best bet for longevity.

In a Brides magazine article published earlier this year, Jaharia Knowles says diamond experts she interviewed all cautioned against choosing a metal band that is too thin.

Bands thinner than 1.8 - 2 millimeters can bend or break after a few months and be problematic in the long run. Protect your investment with a sturdy band that won't run the risk of breaking!

Pitfall #5: Opting for trendy over timeless

In this era of social media, it can be easy to get stuck on certain styles you see online. But designs that feel fresh and exciting today may look dated a few years from now, or they may be incompatible with your lifestyle.

Rather than chasing the latest trend, carefully consider your personal style and look for a ring that has timeless appeal. If you love a current trend, incorporate it through smaller details that can be changed or updated later without replacing the entire ring.

Photo: Duke's Jewelers

Pitfall #6: Not asking about future warranties, resizing, and maintenance

Buying an engagement ring is just the start. You still need to consider regular maintenance like ring cleaning, as well as future possibilities like resizing.

Find out what services your jeweler offers — especially warranties — before you make this big purchase. Find out what the warranty covers, like loose stones or damaged settings, and how long it lasts.

Local standout Duke's Jewelers includes a warranty and maintenance plan on all engagement ring purchases.

Find your perfect ring at Duke's Jewelers

Duke's Jewelers is a Utah company with a long history and tradition you can trust.

Established in 1948, J. Melvin Duke opened the store after being trained as a watchmaker during World War II. Duke's Jewelers has stayed under family ownership in the eight decades since then and has helped thousands of Utahns find their perfect ring.

You can expect exceptional service and pricing, while choosing from the best diamonds, gems, and watches in the area. Go the custom-made route with your ring or pick from a great selection of new trends and timeless pieces. Visit Duke's Jewelers website to view their bridal pieces or to begin designing your perfect ring.