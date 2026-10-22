Enjoy your Iceland bucket-list tour with experienced Utah travel experts

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

There are so many reasons to add Iceland to your travel itinerary next year.

For one thing, it's covered in natural wonders. Because of its abundance of both volcanoes and glaciers, Iceland's nickname is the "Land of Ice and Fire." You can spend your days hiking, climbing, soaking or swimming, depending on where you go.

The country also has a rich and storied cultural history with the Vikings settling there in the ninth century.

And then there are the northern lights, or aurora borealis — the green, red and purple lights that swirl across the sky in the northern hemisphere. This atmospheric phenomenon is something you've likely only seen pictures of, but seeing it in person is something you'll never forget. Thanks to its geographical location, Iceland is one of the best places to do it.

"There's a reason travelers chase the elusive northern lights — ask anyone who's seen them, and they'll tell you it's a breathtaking experience," Stefanie Waldek writes for Travel + Leisure magazine.

The best time to see the northern lights is in the fall, winter or spring, but Waldek says that solar activity peaks around the fall and spring equinoxes. So, booking a trip in September increases your chances of catching a glimpse of the show.

When you book with Jensen & McKay Tours, you'll get a chance to see and experience many of these things and more — and you won't believe the price.

The northern lights from a beach in Iceland. (Photo: Felix Pergande/Stock Adobe)

Here's what's on the itinerary

Jensen & McKay Tours' Iceland tour covers multiple different must-see stops over seven days. The trip starts with a historical walking tour of Reykjavik, where you'll see the famous Hallgrimskirkja church. Then you make your way to the new Sky Lagoon, the best place to relax at the end of the day and soak in some ocean views while in the thermal water. And this is all just on day one!

Here are a few of the other activities you'll enjoy in the Land of Ice and Fire:

Eat Icelandic rye bread, made by using geothermal heat.

Take a beautiful boat ride through Glacier Lagoon.

Visit the Lava Museum.

Witness the only live lava show in the world.

See breathtaking waterfalls, geysers and national parks.

But this is just the tip of the iceberg. To see the full itinerary, visit https://www.jensenmckaytours.com/iceland.

Strokkur geysir eruption on the Golden Circle. (Photo: Puripat/Stock Adobe)

Jensen & McKay Tours makes bucket-list dreams come true

To make worldwide travel affordable for as many people as possible, Jensen & McKay Tours has worked hard to craft exceptional travel packages that offer the biggest bang for your buck.

Here's how they save you money: The agency purchases blocks of airfare 11 months before the departure date to ensure the best deal on international airfare. Their group contracts also save people a lot of money — and since it's a family-run business with low overhead and many automated processes, they pass the savings on to you!

The Iceland tour is $3,499 per person double occupancy, including round-trip, nonstop airfare from Denver. Here's everything else that's covered with that price:

Airport transfers

Accommodations at the Storm Hotel and Hotel Kria

Breakfast at the hotels

Activities listed on the itinerary

Private charter bus

Tour guide

Tour host.

You'll be hard-pressed to find a more value-packed offer for the price!

Downtown Reykjavik Iceland during the summer. (Photo: jovannig - stock.adobe.com)

Save a spot on the next available Iceland tour

Right now, the 2025 Iceland with Northern Lights tour date is Sept. 19-25 in 2027. Four other 2027 Iceland tour dates are already sold out, so act fast before these spots fill up! Volcanic eruptions in recent years won't affect any of the sites on this tour.

In the meantime, you can browse the list of other upcoming trips Jensen & McKay Tours offers. In addition to Iceland, the agency also offers expertly guided tours through Europe, Africa, Asia, the Americas, the Pacific, the Middle East and even Antarctica. Visit their website to view upcoming travel itineraries and plan that next great trip today!