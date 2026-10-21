Easy lighting upgrades that will instantly elevate your holiday hosting

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

Ready or not, the holiday season is right around the corner – and so is holiday prep. If you're like most hosts, you might focus on the more obvious preparations: cleaning the house, planning the menu and pulling decorations out of storage.

But there's something else that can make a surprisingly big difference in how a home looks and feels when guests arrive: lighting.

Good lighting can make rooms feel warmer, highlight holiday decorations and create an inviting atmosphere for everything from a formal dinner to a casual family gathering. And improving it doesn't necessarily require a major renovation.

Before hosting this holiday season, a few simple lighting updates can help make your home feel ready for guests.

Photo: Lighting Design

Start with the right color temperature

If some rooms in your home feel harsh or sterile at night, take a look at the bulbs. Their color temperature could be the culprit.

Color temperature is measured in Kelvins, or K. Lower Kelvin numbers produce warmer, more yellow-toned light, while higher numbers create cooler, bluer light. For a cozy residential setting, bulbs in the 2700K to 3000K range are a good place to start.

The U.S. Department of Energy describes 2700K light as warm, friendly and well-suited to homes, while 3000K provides a warm, pleasing appearance.

Those qualities are particularly useful during the holidays, when the goal is often to create a comfortable atmosphere rather than bright, task-oriented illumination.

Consistency matters, too. A room with a 2700K lamp on one side and a much cooler bulb on the other can look disjointed. Check lamps, pendants, chandeliers and recessed lights to make sure their color temperatures work together.

Replace burned-out and mismatched bulbs

A burned-out bulb might go unnoticed during everyday life, but it can become obvious when the house is full of guests.

Before the holidays, walk through the home at night with all the lights turned on. Look for burned-out bulbs, flickering lights and areas that seem noticeably darker than they should. This is also a good opportunity to replace bulbs that don't match the others in the same fixture.

When shopping, pay attention to color temperature rather than relying only on descriptions such as "warm white" or "daylight." Checking the Kelvin number on the package makes it easier to create a consistent look throughout the home.

Brightness is another number worth checking when replacing bulbs. According to Energy Star, light output is measured in lumens rather than watts. For reference, a traditional 60-watt incandescent bulb produces about 800 lumens.

Looking at lumens can help homeowners choose replacement bulbs that provide a consistent level of brightness throughout a room.

Give your light fixtures a good cleaning

Holiday cleaning often covers floors, counters and windows, but light fixtures are easy to overlook.

Dust can accumulate on chandeliers, pendants, sconces, shades and bulbs. Take a few minutes to turn fixtures off, allow bulbs to cool and carefully remove dust and grime according to the manufacturer's cleaning instructions.

Pay particular attention to prominent fixtures over kitchen islands and dining tables. These fixtures often act as focal points, so cleaning them can make the entire space look more polished.

Replace dated or damaged fixtures

If a fixture is broken, damaged or simply making a room feel dated, the weeks before holiday entertaining can be a good time to replace it.

Focus first on the fixtures guests are most likely to notice. An updated chandelier can change the look of a dining room, while new pendants can refresh a kitchen without requiring a complete remodel.

Entry lighting, powder-room fixtures and wall sconces can also have an outsized effect because they are often in smaller spaces where the lighting naturally attracts attention.

Rather than trying to update every fixture in the house, identify one or two that make the biggest visual impact.

Give the kitchen plenty of functional light

During holiday gatherings, the kitchen is often both a workspace and a gathering place. That means it needs enough light for cooking and food preparation while still feeling welcoming.

Check that countertops and work areas are adequately illuminated and that kitchen island pendants are working properly. Under-cabinet lighting can also help brighten counters and add another layer of light to the room.

If the kitchen has dimmers, brighter lighting can be used during meal preparation and lowered once cooking is finished.

Photo: Lighting Design

Make the dining room feel warm and inviting

Dining-room lighting should help set the mood without leaving guests struggling to see their food.

A chandelier or pendant above the table typically provides the primary light, while lamps, sconces or other accent lighting can soften the room.

Dimmers are particularly useful here because they allow homeowners to adjust the brightness depending on the occasion.