Crisp autumn style meets warm lighting in these designer favorite trends

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

One trend the internet can't stop talking about is the Nancy Meyers-inspired home style.

From flicks such as, "The Parent Trap" and "The Holiday," to comedies like "Father of the Bride" and, "Something's Gotta Give," one thing stands out to fans (besides the creative stories)—the design. Architectural Digest first noted the fan fascination back in 2022, and it's still going strong today.

Nearly every movie features effortlessly beautiful homes with cozy linens, warm lighting, and an undeniably charming lived-in feel. As the demand for cool greys and stark whites dies down, people are looking to add warmth and character into their homes. Intentional lighting is a quick way to set the scene.

Here are some designer tips and trends to create the crisp autumn style you've been dreaming of all summer long.

Layered lighting

One of the main elements in creating a Nancy Meyers-aesthetic space is layered lighting. According to Homes and Gardens, layered lighting is when multiple light sources are used in a single room. If done well, they can create a functional and visually-pleasing space.

To achieve this look, consider what purpose your room serves. If you're lighting your bedroom, you'll most likely want overhead (ambient) lighting, bedside (focused) lighting, and accent lighting.

Your overhead could be a simple brass chandelier with a glass opal white bowl shade. For the bedside lighting, consider a table lamp that keeps the light focused to the general nightstand area where you'll need it. Consider using a wall light that illuminates a piece of art for your accent lighting.

If you're unsure how to layer lighting in a cohesive, yet curated way, reach out to the experts at Lighting Design. They can help you achieve your desired mood and setting with the right pieces.

Warm tones

Gone are the days of millennial grey walls and cool-tone bright lights. People are opting for warmer interiors with lighting that feels cozy, relaxing, and inviting. Creating warmth using lighting goes beyond the kelvin scale on the lightbulb box. Quiet, ambient lighting can set the scene in your home and elicit a cozy, crisp feeling.

Designer Cody Brown tells Southern Living that softer lighting in more subtle fixtures is what he's implementing in homes this year, and encourages homeowners to mix materials in their lighting.

For example, this chandelier is a simple piece made from matte brass and is complemented with fabric shades. The warmth of both the fabric and the brass give a cozy feel to the piece while still remaining timeless.

Pair opposites together

Just like the main characters in many rom coms, opposites attract. The same goes for design.

Charlotte Olby writes in Homes and Gardens, "One of the most satisfying elements of the Nancy Meyers look is how they walk the line between relaxed and refined. Her interiors often feature rustic touches like exposed beams, terracotta tiles, and linen slipcovers, but they're always balanced with something a little elevated."

If you like your sofa and pillows cozy but need an elevated element, a timeless brass chandelier or an ornate sconce can be the opposite needed to balance the look.

Some may define the style as the "coastal grandmother" trend of linens, antiques, dark woods, and plenty of soft color. Many homes on a Meyers movie set encapsulate that look. Just be sure to add some elegant art, lighting, or furniture to balance it all out.

Design for your personality and taste

You can have the most aesthetically pleasing and curated home imaginable, but if it doesn't mesh with your own taste, it won't feel authentic. The key to a Nancy Meyers-inspired home is lots of personality and function out on display.

If you like vintage styles but don't want a Victorian-era home, consider playing with the lighting fixtures. A heritage-style sconce or a floral linen flush mount can add color and warmth without sacrificing elegance or flair.

Add lots of textures in the room to create a cozy, lived-in feel. Drape woven blankets, add a few patterned throw pillows, and leave a few books out on the coffee table.

Whatever you do, make sure your home is a reflection of you—not an influencer's staged mansion.You'll feel more at home and your guests will notice the warm and inviting atmosphere.

Create your cozy fall home with the help of Lighting Design

The Utah-born Lighting Design Company has been a staple of the state since 1997. Their Utah showrooms in Draper and Layton display a large variety of lighting fixtures designed to elevate and enhance your home.

If you've been dreaming of a cozy, fall home this season, stop by a showroom or visit their website to browse light fixtures and styles. They have a light for just about every space you can imagine: ceiling lights, wall lights, outdoor sconces, hanging lights, table lamps, floor lamps, fandeliers, and more.

Visit a Lighting Design showroom or browse their website to see products and learn more.