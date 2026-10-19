7 of the top fall attractions in northern Utah

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Though the summer travel days are in the rearview, a quick weekend road trip to the northernmost part of Utah can scratch your travel itch. Between candlelit concerts, scenic drives, community events, and autumn hikes, northern Utah's fall season is worth more than a day trip.

Though it's a little too chilly to water ski on Bear Lake, there are dozens of fun ways to celebrate autumn and enjoy an easy getaway up north. Here are seven top fall attractions in northern Utah you can't miss.

Logan Canyon scenic drive

If you do anything in northern Utah this fall, a drive through Logan Canyon should top the list. The dense forest of trees lining the river turns vibrant shades of red, orange, yellow in the fall. The drive is listed as TripAdvisor's No. 1 thing to do in Logan, so you know it will impress.

The drive lasts approximately 45 minutes as it winds through the canyon and ends near Bear Lake. Once you get on Highway 89 from either Logan or Bear Lake, depending where you start, you'll stay on the road until you finish in the opposite town.

Pack snacks, curate a playlist and plan for a few stops at the pullouts — you'll want photos.

Photo: aubi1309/stock adobe

Creepy candlelight concert

To get in the spooky spirit, Candlelight concerts presents a chilling production at the Monarch in Ogden. The string quartet performers are among dozens of candles on stage, creating the perfect ambiance for Halloween hits.

Patrons can expect to hear songs such as the "Halloween" theme by John Carpenter, Michael Jackson's, "Thriller," "Danse Macabre" by Camille Saint-Saëns, and the "Stranger Things" theme.

The final performance is on Oct. 23, so grab your tickets before they sell out.

Dinos in the dark

What's better than dinosaurs during the day? Dinos in the dark! The George S. Eccles Dinosaur Park in Ogden is bringing back their annual Carnivore Carnival this October. Kids and adults can enjoy the haunted paths, trick-or-treating, carnival games and prizes, crafts and other activities.

You can get tickets on the park's website for select dates running through Oct. 24. Don't forget to wear a costume!

Acorn Antiques & Vintage Show Thrifters and antique enthusiasts alike will love the Acorn Antiques and VIntage Show happening the weekend of Nov. 20 in Ogden. Gear up for Christmas and the holidays with vintage finds, jewelry, linens, art, decor, collectibles and more.

Vendors from Utah, Iowa, and Oregon are bringing their best collections to the Weber County Fairgrounds in Ogden, so head up north to check it out.

Admission is $10 for early admission shopping on Friday, then goes to $7 Saturday and Sunday. Friday tickets are good for re-admission all weekend.

Photo: Oleg/stock adobe

Lagoon's Frightmares

One of Utah's autumn classics is Frightmares at Lagoon. Running through Nov. 8, the amusement park transforms into a spooky experience for all ages. All of the classic rides will still be open in addition to the nine haunted attractions.

For a family-friendly afternoon, stop by Peter's Pumpkin Patch in Pioneer Village for pumpkin decorating, cookie decorating, and games.

Older kids and adults might enjoy the Malevolent Mansion in North Midway. Deemed as "absolutely too scary for most kids," the mansion is full of malevolent spirits ready to scare those willing to take a tour.

You can check out all of the season's spooky attractions on the Lagoon website.

Photo: OscarAmavida - stock.adobe.com

Wind Cave hike in Logan Canyon

The Wind Cave hike is one of northern Utah's most popular trails for a reason. Not only does it lead to a triple arch etched out of limestone, but it has sweeping views of the colorful trees in the canyon and valley below.

According to AllTrails, it's about three miles out and back with roughly 1,000 feet of elevation gain. You can get to the trailhead about five miles up the canyon near the Guinavah-Malibu Campground. Google reviewers rave about the views from the top and also note that it can be steep toward the end. Bring your best hiking shoes and a bottle of water!

Weber State fall concerts

Music aficionados can kick their feet up and enjoy the sounds of fall at one of Weber's autumn concerts. Experience the drama and passion as student vocalists perform opera and musical theater scenes on October 29 and 30.

If instrumentals are more your speed, the Fall into Jazz concert or WSSO Movie Scores concert may be your ticket for a perfect autumn evening. Musical performers transform the theater with lively jazz numbers or timeless movie classics, such as tracks from "Out of Africa" or "E.T." Performances are on Nov. 6 and 17.

You can get your tickets to all Weber State concerts on their website.

Make it a weekend in northern Utah

Between candlelit concerts, scenic drives, community events, and autumn hikes, northern Utah's fall season is worth more than a day trip.

Utah's Best Western hotels are nearby and ready to host your fall travels. From Logan to Bountiful, you can stay in a clean, comfortable room at one of the locally owned and operated Best Westerns.

Find a town or attraction that calls your name, then head to BestWestern.com to book your stay.